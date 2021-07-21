Sara Ali Khan was seen holding Kareena Kapoor’s younger son in her arms, the picture is getting fiercely viral

New Delhi. Actress Sara Ali Khan, who made her Bollywood debut with ‘Kedarnath’, remains in the headlines every day. He has a huge fan following on social media. He is followed by more than 33 million people on his Instagram account. In such a situation, Sara is very active on social media and keeps sharing her pictures and videos with fans. Now Sara has surprised the fans with a special picture on the occasion of Eid.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor wreaks havoc in a yellow outfit, very hot photos of the actress went viral

Actually, the festival of Eid is being celebrated across the country today. On this occasion, Bollywood celebs congratulated the fans on social media for Eid. At the same time, Sara Ali Khan gave a special gift to the fans on the occasion of Eid. Sara celebrated the festival with her family. He has shared a picture on social media. In which Papa Saif Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim and Taimur are seen with him. But all the limelight was robbed by Kareena Kapoor’s younger son Jeh.

Sara holds Jeh in her lap. But in this photo, Sara has put an emoji on Jeh’s face. Seeing this, the fans were disappointed. Because fans have been wanting to see the face of Kareena and Saif’s younger son Jeh for a long time. But looks like they’ll have to wait longer. Sharing this picture, Sara wrote in the caption, ‘Eid Mubarak, may Allah give peace, happiness and positivity to all. Hope for good days for all of us. This picture of Sara is now becoming increasingly viral. More than 9 lakh likes have come on this picture of him in a short time.

Also read: Urvashi Rautela was trolled by the user in the name of Virat Kohli, the actress gave a funny answer

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor has also shared the picture of younger son Jeh on social media on several occasions. But he too had put an emoji on Jeh’s face. Talking about Sara Ali Khan’s work front, she was last seen in the film ‘Coolie No 1’. In this, Varun Dhawan was in the lead role with him. The film received a mixed response from the audience. Now Sara Ali Khan will be seen in the film ‘Atrangi Re’. In this, Akshay Kumar is in the lead role with him.

#Sara #Ali #Khan #holding #Kareena #Kapoors #younger #son #arms #picture #fiercely #viral