Sara Ali Khan wishes Happy Birthday to her Grandmother Sharmila Tagore! Sara Ali Khan shares beautiful picture with grandmother Sharmila Tagore

Sara Ali Khan

Her fans and celebs are constantly commenting on this post of Sara Ali Khan. Sara Ali Khan is currently in news for many projects. She is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Atrangi Re. Many types of news keep coming about them continuously.

With Akshay Kumar and Dhanush

In this film, she is going to be seen with superstar Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. It is being said that Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush are in the lead role in the film and Akshay Kumar is doing a funny cameo.

trailer is out

The trailer of this film has been released. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai. There is a buzz about Atrangi Re and this film is all set to release on 24th December.

Career start

Sara Ali Khan started her career with the film Kedarnath and Sushant Singh Rajput was seen opposite her in this film. Apart from this, he has done many films in which his performance has been praised.