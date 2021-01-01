Sara Ali Khan with her mother at the airport: Sara Ali Khan is seen at the airport with her mother Amrita Singh A passenger asks her name: Video: A passenger saw Sara Ali Khan at the airport and asked for her name

Sara Ali Khan loves movies because of her polite demeanor. Another beautiful video of Sara Ali Khan is captured on camera by the paparazzi, in which she is seen at the airport with her mother Amrita Singh and someone has even asked her name.

This video of Sara Ali Khan is winning the hearts of the fans, for two reasons. In this video, Sara Ali Khan is seen walking behind her with her mother Amrita Singh. In this video, it is said that Sarah is entering through the regular gate while the film actor is using the VIP gate.





In the video, the photographer is seen lying behind Sara and the actress is also smiling at her. Sara Ali Khan is standing behind her mother as she walks past the people standing in line. Meanwhile, a passenger standing behind asked the actress her name. Sara Ali Khan also responded very lovingly and said – I am Sara Uncle.

Fans are praising Sara on this video. Some are praising their upbringing, calling them humble, and others calling them cute and sweet. In the video, Sara’s mother Amrita is seen taking her own luggage inside and this style is also touching people’s hearts, on which she says that she has given the same quality to the children.



Sara Ali Khan was on a tour of Ladakh recently and was accompanied by actress Radhika Madan. Sarah had posted many beautiful photos and videos of the trip on social media. In one video, Sara was seen dancing to the iconic song ‘Yeh Kahan Aa Gaya Hum’ from the movie ‘Silsila’. Nowadays, Sara is talking about her next film ‘Atarangi Re’, in which Akshay Kumar and Dhanush will also be seen with her.