Sara Ali Khan would love to star in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai remake with Janhvi Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda | Sara Ali Khan wants to work with these two stars in the remake of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’!

During the promotion of Atrangi Re, Sara Ali Khan expressed her desire during an interview that if ever a remake of the film ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ will be made, then she would definitely like to work in it. Let me tell you, in the 1998 film ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Salman Khan were in the lead roles. The film was directed by Karan Johar.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, Sara Ali Khan was asked which old film she would like to work in the remake? So the actress is excited that she wants to work in the remake of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’. He also said that it would be great if Karan Johar takes Janhvi Kapoor and Vijay Deverakonda with me in this remake.

Sara further said, “I think you should call him (Karan Johar) now and give this idea. I am sure he will agree, and we should do it..”

Let us tell you, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was a superhit film of the year 1998 by Dharma Productions. The film not only won 8 Filmfare Awards, but was also awarded the National Award for Best Popular Film. This was Karan Johar’s first film as a director.

On the other hand, talking about Sara Ali Khan, recently the film Atrangi Re directed by Aanand L Rai has been released, in which Dhanush and Akshay Kumar will be seen with Sara. Sara is getting a lot of praise for the film.

