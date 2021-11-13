Sara Duterte and Ferdinand Marcos Jr. May Join Forces in Philippines
Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son of a former Philippine dictator, on Saturday claimed a major boost in his bid to become the country’s next president, saying the daughter of current leader Rodrigo Duterte would effectively be his runner-up.
Min. Duterte’s daughter, Sarah Duterte, has not yet confirmed her support for Mr Marcos’ campaign. However, she announced her candidacy for the presidency on Saturday, following speculation that she would run for the presidency.
Mr. Marcos’ organization, whose family draws strength from the north, and Ms. Duterte, whose support is strongest in the south, will pose a major challenge to them by combining the strengths of the two most powerful political dynasties in the Philippines. Other candidates in the crowd race. In the Philippines, the president and vice president are elected separately, but it is common for candidates to join the military as actual runners.
Human rights activists fear that Marcos-Duterte’s victory will perpetuate the dictatorial style introduced by the popular and ruthless President of the Philippines, Mr. Duterte, during his five-year term. They are both Mr. Duterte is likely to continue his tough stance on the crime, which has led to international allegations of human rights abuses.
Crucially, as vice president, Ms. Duterte would be in a better position to defend herself against the possible consequences of her father’s bloody and highly critical war on drugs, in which thousands of people have been killed by police officers or unidentified gunmen.
Ms Duterte, 43, was a favorite among 97 candidates for the May presidential race, including Mr Marcos, former boxing star Manny Pacquiao and the country’s current vice-president.
The election comes at a crucial time as the country faces significant challenges in both foreign and domestic policy. The Philippines is the oldest ally of the United States in Asia and anchors the US presence in the region, where Washington is trying to counter China’s growing influence.
Outbreaks appear to be exacerbated by the Covid-19 epidemic, which is affecting more than 110 million people across the country.
Mr. Marcos’ father, Ferdinand E. Marcos ruled the Philippines with an iron fist for two decades. He was defeated by a popular uprising in 1986 and deported to Hawaii, where he died three years later. He was accused of stealing up to $ 10 billion from state coffers and leaving thousands of activists dead or missing.
