Sara Duterte and Ferdinand Marcos Jr. May Join Forces in Philippines

Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son of a former Philippine dictator, on Saturday claimed a major boost in his bid to become the country’s next president, saying the daughter of current leader Rodrigo Duterte would effectively be his runner-up.

Min. Duterte’s daughter, Sarah Duterte, has not yet confirmed her support for Mr Marcos’ campaign. However, she announced her candidacy for the presidency on Saturday, following speculation that she would run for the presidency.

Mr. Marcos’ organization, whose family draws strength from the north, and Ms. Duterte, whose support is strongest in the south, will pose a major challenge to them by combining the strengths of the two most powerful political dynasties in the Philippines. Other candidates in the crowd race. In the Philippines, the president and vice president are elected separately, but it is common for candidates to join the military as actual runners.