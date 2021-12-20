Sara Tendulkar Apologized With Brother Arjun Tendulkar By Sachin Tendulkar Wife Anjali Tendulkar Was Seen Crying in Farewell Speech Video

Sachin Tendulkar apologized to his daughter Sara Tendulkar and son Arjun Tendulkar. During this, tears were seen flowing from his wife Anjali Tendulkar’s eyes. Its video is quite popular on social media.

Sachin Tendulkar apologized to his daughter Sara Tendulkar and son Arjun Tendulkar. During this, tears were seen flowing from his wife Anjali Tendulkar’s eyes. Its video is quite popular on social media.

Sachin Tendulkar is not only considered a player in the world of cricket but as a god. His career scorecard explains why he got this title. 200 Tests, 100 International Centuries and Most ODIs and Test Runs is all that only a great personality can do. I will tell you an anecdote related to him.

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter’s name is Sara Tendulkar and son’s name is Arjun Tendulkar. Daughter Sara recently made her modeling debut while son Arjun Tendulkar is a rising star of Indian cricket. Sachin Tendulkar took retirement from Indian cricket on 16 November 2013. At the same time, he also gave his farewell speech at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

There is an anecdote related to this speech itself. During this speech, Sachin Tendulkar apologized to his son Arjun and daughter Sara. During this, tears were also seen in the eyes of his wife Anjali Tendulkar. In this speech, Sachin apologized for not being always present with his children. He always put cricket and his country above all else.

Sara Tendulkar dances fiercely at Punjabi singer’s concert, glamorous girl spotted on ‘dinner date’ with Gill; Watch Videos

A video related to Sachin Tendulkar’s farewell speech also came. In this video he says, ‘There are two priceless diamonds in my life. Both my daughter Sara and son Arjun are all grown up now. During my career with both of them, I wanted to do everything on their birthdays, vacations and annual days, but I was not there. I apologize to both of them.

After this Sachin further says, ‘I thank both of them for understanding me. Both are very special to me. I promise that from now onwards I will be with you both on all these occasions. During this speech of Sachin, his wife Anjali Tendulkar became emotional and was seen wiping her tears many times.

Sachin Tendulkar’s farewell speech: He apologises to his teenage daughter and son because he had missed their birthdays, annual days of school etc.

Sachin Tendulkar put country and cricket first, even before his family.

I doubt if the next generation woke players understand this. pic.twitter.com/ockgbolRUz — Soumyadipta (@Soumyadipta) December 14, 2021

How was Sachin’s record in his career of 24 years?

Sachin Tendulkar started playing international cricket for India on 15 November 1989. In this long career of 24 years, Master Blaster achieved many records. Many achievements kept kissing his feet. During this he scored more than 34 thousand runs. He also has 100 international hundreds to his name.

Sachin has played 200 Tests, 463 ODIs and one T20 match in his career. He also has the most 15921 Test runs and the highest 18426 ODI runs in his name. He has recorded 51 Test and 49 ODI centuries in his career. His highest score in ODIs is 200 and in Tests is 248. In IPL too, Sachin has scored 2334 runs in 78 matches.