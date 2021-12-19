Sara Tendulkar Dance Video Viral AP Dhillon Concert Alleged Boy Friend Shubman Gill On Dinner Date With Varun Dhawan Niece Anjini Dhawan

There are always different speculations regarding Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill’s relationship. Recently, Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Jahan was seen dancing fiercely. At the same time, cricketer Gill was spotted on a dinner date with the glamorous girl.

There are often discussions on social media about Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar. Recently she was also spotted at Mumbai airport. Meanwhile, a few days ago, she was also seen dancing fiercely in the concert of Punjabi singer AP Dhillon held in Mumbai. Apart from this, there are frequent discussions about the relationship between him and Shubman Gill.

Around 12 December, Sara Tendulkar was seen dancing fiercely with her friends in the concert of Punjabi singer AP Dhillon held in Mumbai. Its video also became quite viral on social media. Later, many controversies also surfaced regarding this high profile concert. Many Bollywood stars had reached it and they were also accused of violating the Kovid protocol.

On the other hand, if we talk about Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill, then for the last few days, rumors of their breakup are also coming out on social media. Although the two never accepted their relationship, but on Instagram, there was often a stir on each other’s posts and profiles.

Some time ago Shubman Gill also shared a post on his Instagram. In the T-shirt he wore in this post, it was written that, never fall in love with angels. Along with this, Sara Tendulkar was also seen posting herself chilling with different people these days. After which the news of their breakup started coming.

Shubman Gill was also spotted this month with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjani Dhawan. This video also became quite viral on YouTube. Actually in this video Anjani first goes inside the restaurant. After this, Indian cricketer Gill is also seen with two other people. Both the other persons walk after Shubman.

After this, in the same video, Anjani was seen sitting in the upper part of the restaurant and at her table were two people who were walking like a bodyguard with Shubman. This video is constantly being shared on social media as Shubman Gill’s dinner date.

What is the relation of Anjani Dhawan with Varun Dhawan?

Anjani Dhawan is the niece of famous Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. Anjani Dhawan’s grandfather, Anil Dhawan, has been a famous actor of the bygone era. Along with this, Anil Dhawan and David Dhawan are also brothers. Anil Dhawan is a very old actor and remind you that he was seen in a small role opposite Tabu in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Andhadhun.