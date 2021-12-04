Sara Tendulkar Date Night Photo Seen On Instagram Story Sachin Tendulkar Gives Statement on Indian Test Opener Shubman Gill

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar shared a picture of a date night on her Instagram story. At the same time, his father has given a statement about India’s Test opener Shubman Gill. He has admired Gill’s batting technique.

Sachin Tendulkar, who is called the God of Cricket, always gathers discussion for his cricket career achievements. But his daughter Sara Tendulkar often remains in the headlines for her pictures and posts on social media. Meanwhile, Sara has shared a picture of date night in her Instagram story.

In this story of Sara, she has shared the post of Bollywood’s Baby Doll fame singer Kanika Kapoor. In this singer’s post, Sara Tendulkar is seen holding someone’s hand. Maybe she will be Kanika. In this story he has written Date Night.

The friendship of Sachin’s daughter and singer Kanika Kapoor is often seen on social media. Sometimes both are also seen commenting on each other’s posts. During the first wave of Corona last year, even after Kanika Kapoor was found to be Corona positive, Sara commented on her post praying for her health.

The master-blaster said in praise of Gill

Master-blaster Sachin Tendulkar has praised the batting technique of Indian cricket team’s young Test opener Shubman Gill. He said that he has the experience of playing on tough and bouncy pitches. There is no issue with technology. He has started well but now it is time to convert it into big innings.

Screenshot of the story posted by Sara Tendulkar (Source- Instagram @SaraTendulkar)

Sachin further said, ‘After coming into the team, it is a matter of hunger to score big scores which is within him. All he has to do is convert good starts into big innings and not lose his concentration for it. He got out on a good ball in both the Kanpur and Mumbai Tests. He is in the process of learning and is learning.

Significantly, the rumors of the affair of Shubman Gill and Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar often fly on social media. With regard to any post of Sara and Gill, the connection between the two starts connecting. In the last few days, there was speculation about the breakup of both of them. Although both of them never spoke publicly about their relationship nor were they ever spotted together.