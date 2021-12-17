Sara Tendulkar Deepika Padukone Saif Ali Khan Children of Known Sportsperson Are Also Famous Sachin Tendulkar Daughter recently debuted in Modelling

There have been many famous Bharti sportspersons including Sachin Tendulkar and Prakash Padukone, whose children are famous models or actors today. The list includes many people including Deepika Padukone as well as recent modeling debut Sara Tendulkar.

Sports and Bollywood have always been closely related. Many sports persons are the spouses of Bollywood actresses, while there are many sportspersons whose children are famous models or actors. The list includes names ranging from Sara Tendulkar, daughter of Sachin Tendulkar to Deepika Padukone, daughter of badminton legend Prakash Padukone.

At the same time, this list is not limited to just two names. There have been many other such masters of different sports whose children are earning or have earned a good name in Bollywood today. The biggest name in this list is Saif Ali Khan and his sister Soha Ali Khan.

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi (Saif-Soha)

Former Indian cricketer Nawab Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, who captained the Indian team at the age of 21, is the son of Saif Ali Khan and his daughter is Soha Ali Khan. Both Saif and Soha have achieved a place in the Bollywood. Saif Ali Khan’s name is included in the big actors of Bollywood.

Sachin Tendulkar (Sara Tendulkar)

What is the stature of Sachin Tendulkar in the world of cricket can be gauged from the fact that he has got the title of God of Cricket. At the same time, his daughter Sara Tendulkar is often in the discussion about her beauty. Recently she made her modeling debut. In the video, she was seen advertising a clothing brand.

Sara Tendulkar became quite famous with her modeling debut video. The special thing was that Bollywood actress Banita Sandhu was also with her in this video. Since then, speculation about Sara’s debut in Bollywood has also intensified.

Prakash Padukone (Deepika Padukone)

Hardly anyone knows the name of the legendary Indian shuttler Prakash Padukone in the world of badminton. He is the only All-England champion of India. At the same time, his daughter Deepika Padukone has made many waves in Bollywood. The name of Deepika, who has given more than one hit film, is currently one of the biggest actresses of Bollywood.

Bishan Singh Bedi (Angad Bedi)

India’s legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi earned a lot of name in the world of cricket. His spin trio with Prasanna and Chandrashekhar also became world famous. His son Angad Bedi is also a rising star of Bollywood. Angad has worked in many films as well as web series. He is also married to Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia.

Dara Singh (Vindu Dara Singh)

Apart from being a wrestler, Dara Singh’s name is also well known as an actor. His character of Lord Hanuman in the famous TV serial Ramayana is still alive in everyone’s hearts. His son Vindu Dara Singh is also a very popular name in the cinema world. He has also been the winner of the TV reality show Bigg Boss. Apart from this, he has also played an important role in many films.