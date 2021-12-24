Sara Tendulkar Disclosed Reason Behind Her Beauty Shahid Kapoor Wife Mira Rajput Also Follow Same Formula As Sachin Tendulkar Daughter

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar often dominates social media due to her beauty. She leaves even big actresses behind in terms of beauty. He has no answer in terms of fitness as well. Recently she has also made a modeling debut. But do you know what is the secret of Sara’s beauty?

Sara Tendulkar has given information about the secret of her beauty in her Instagram post. Actually this is a promotion of a makeup brand. In which he has shared his picture with that product. She is looking very beautiful in this photo. Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput has also promoted this product earlier.

The Instagram page of this product has a video of Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput. In this video she is telling what is the reason behind the beauty of her skin and face. Apart from this, many actresses including Sameera Reddy and Dia Mirza have promoted it. Now Sara has also joined this list with these actresses.

Sara Tendulkar shared her photo in this post giving the tag of paid partnership. She has told about this beauty product in the caption. He has also written the formula of this product. Along with this, he has also told that this is the reason for my skin to glow.

Sara Tendulkar to step into Bollywood?

Actually, Sara Tendulkar seems to be coming very close to Bollywood these days. Be it her modeling debut or going to Hyderabad for Tiger Shroff’s event. Everywhere she is seen active. Then in the ad video with which he made his debut, there was also Udham Singh fame Banita Sandhu, who had done films with him.

Apart from this, he has often been spotted with Bollywood star kids. Recently, in the concert of Punjabi singer AP Dhillon, she was also seen with Javed Jaffrey’s daughter. Apart from this, many actresses have also done this beauty product ad before them. Her looks and style are no less than any actress anyway. In such a situation, the speculation intensifies whether Sara will soon step into Bollywood.