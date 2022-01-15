Sara Tendulkar Gets Cosy Hug By Close Friend Sachin Tendulkar Daughter Shares Special Bond With Vanraj Zaveri Jewelery Company CEO

A video of Sara Tendulkar is popping out during which she is seen sharing a really shut bond with a person. On this video, the individual can also be seen hugging Sara by placing her hand round her neck.

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar dominates social media. His footage and movies stay the topic of debate each day. In the meantime, a video is popping out for the final one or two days during which Sara is seen sharing a really shut bond with an individual. This man places his hand on Sara’s shoulder and Sara can also be inserting her head on her shoulder.

Truly this video is from a celebration or inside a restaurant during which Sara Tendulkar is seen in black prime and white test pants. A person can also be seen with him on this video. During which each discuss to one another after which the individual hugs Sara by placing her hand round her neck.

This video has been shared by IWMBuzz Hindi on its web site. Everyone seems to be to know who’s the individual with Sara on this video. Allow us to let you know that the title of this individual sporting a white shirt is Vanraj Zaveri, who’s the CEO of the jewellery firm Zavorr. Based on reviews, Vanraj and his spouse are good pals of Sara.

Even earlier than this, Sara has marketed Javor’s jewelery on an Instagram submit in September 2021. Alaviya Jaffrey was additionally seen in that submit with him. On this picture submit, Sara Tendulkar was seen sporting jewelery in her ears. He promoted it by tagging Javor in his Instagram submit.

Considerably, Sara had lately entered the modeling world. An advert video of him surfaced. Aside from this, she is in Goa as of late from the place many alternative footage of her hold popping out. On the identical time, there are sometimes many discussions about his private life and lots of rumors additionally come to the fore.

On the identical time, Sara’s father Sachin Tendulkar has additionally made a submit on his Instagram account. Sharing his picture, Sachin wrote, ‘When somebody asks me how a lot I really like cricket?’ On this submit, Sachin was seen giving a pose in a mountainous space. He shared this picture on Thursday.