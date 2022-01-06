sara tendulkar journey from study medicine in london to modeling career dating shubman gill instagram huge fan following

Sara Tendulkar completed her schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai. After this she went to London to study medicine at University College.

Sara Tendulkar is the eldest child of the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar. She is the elder sister of cricketer Arjun Tendulkar. He is extremely popular among netizens. He has quite a fan following of his own. Sara has more than 17 lakh followers on Instagram.

Sara is also very active on social media. His pictures and videos often go viral. She also keeps updating fans about herself through Instagram Story. Recently she was in Goa.

From there too, he shared some very beautiful pictures on Instagram. This picture of him also became quite viral. About 5-5 lakh likes came on those pictures. Along with thousands of comments.

Meanwhile, there were also reports that Sara Tendulkar is dating Indian cricket team opener Shubman Gill. However, nothing has been said on this subject from both the sides. However, Sara Tendulkar follows only a few cricketers on Instagram, one of them is Shubman Gill.

Sara Tendulkar recently started her modeling career with a high-end clothing brand. Sara made her modeling debut with actress Banita Sandhu and Tania Shroff, alleged girlfriend of Ahan Shetty, son of Suniel Shetty, popularly known as Anna in Bollywood.

Sara Tendulkar with mother Anjali and father Sachin. (Source: Instagram/Sara Tendulkar)

Sara Tendulkar receiving her degree in medicine in London. (Source: Instagram/Sara Tendulkar)

According to media reports, Sachin Tendulkar named his daughter Sara after India’s spectacular victory in the Sahara Cup in the year 1997. In that tournament, Team India was led by Sachin Tendulkar. This was also Sachin Tendulkar’s first win in a tournament as a captain.

Sara Tendulkar is very fond of traveling. Apart from England, she has traveled to countries like France, Indonesia and Dubai. Sara also takes great care of her fitness. His daily routine exercise is also included.