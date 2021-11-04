sara-tendulkar-mehandi-video-of-sachin-tendulkar-daughter-rumored-boyfriend-shubman-gill-said-do-not-fall-in-love-on-instagram-post While listening to the song ‘Aao’, I got henna applied, said Shubman Gill

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar is once again in discussion about her social media post. On the other hand, her alleged boyfriend Shubman Gill has shared a very serious post on the contrary.

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar is often in discussion about her looks or social media posts. At the same time, his name is often associated with Indian cricketer Shubman Gill. Meanwhile, Sara posted a video story on her Instagram in which she was seen getting henna applied. Incidentally, a few hours before this story, Shubman Gill also shared the exact opposite photo on his Instagram with the caption.

In the story that Sara Tendulkar had put, she was seen with her friend. In another video, she was seen getting henna applied in her hands and the song was playing in the background that Arziyaan De Raha Dil Aao.

On the other hand, Shubman Gill shared a photo on his Instagram profile a few hours before this story in which he was seen in a black T-shirt with a very serious look. In this photo, it was written on his T-shirt that, do not fall in love with angels.

This photo of Shubman became quite viral and many comments started coming on it. Many people also started commenting about Gill and Sara’s breakup. One user wrote, ‘Dhonora Pitwa Do Mama Gill’s breakup has happened in the city.’ So another user wrote, ‘Brother Sara did a breakup?’ And another user wrote, ‘Is Sara Tendulkar a Devil?’

Video and pictures of henna with happy vibes aside from Sara Tendulkar. On the other hand Shubman Gill’s serious and angry look was quite the opposite. It is worth noting that the market of headlines is often hot regarding the relationship of both.

There is a special reason behind the news of the relationship between the two. Sara Tendulkar follows only certain people on Instagram. Among them is the name of Shubman Gill, apart from this both his sisters Sehnil Gill and Simrat Gill are also included.

This is the reason that there are frequent discussions about the relationship between the two. Sometimes both are also seen reacting to each other’s posts.