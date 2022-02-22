Sports

Sara Tendulkar Rabia Sidhu Soha Ali Khan Sana Ganguly Famous Daughters of Veteran Indian Cricketers And What They Do

Sara Tendulkar To Rabia Sidhu Famous Daughter of Star Indian Cricketers: From Sara Tendulkar to Rabia Sidhu, daughters of many star Indian cricketers are popular in different fields. If there is an actor in this list, then there is a model. Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter is a fashion designer.

Everyone is familiar with the popularity of Indian cricketers, but in this era of social media, their families are also often in the discussion. There are some such legendary Indian cricketers whose daughters are also not less than anyone in popularity. The list includes many names from Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter to Sourav Ganguly’s daughter.

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of Sachin Tendulkar, recently stepped into the modeling world. On the other hand, Soha Ali Khan, daughter of former veteran Nawab Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, who became the captain of India at the age of 21, is a well-known actress. Sourav Ganguly and Navjot Singh Sidhu’s daughters are also included in this list. Let us know one by one who does what.

Sara Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar is quite popular. She is constantly active on social media and her pictures keep making headlines. Recently, Sara Tendulkar made her debut in the modeling world with an ad video. She was born on 12 October 1997 and studied in London. Her beauty and her glamorous style are often seen.

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan is the daughter of legendary cricketer Nawab Pataudi and sister of actor Saif Ali Khan. She is also married to Bollywood actor Kunal Khemu. She is a famous actress who has worked in super hit movies like Tum Mile, Sahab Biwi Aur Gangster and Rang De Basanti. He was born on 4 October 1978. He has studied from Delhi to London’s Oxford University and The British School.

Rabia Sidhu

Cricketer-turned-politician, Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu’s daughter Rabia Sidhu is also very beautiful and glamorous. She is active on Instagram and often shares more than one stunning pictures of herself. Rabia is a fashion designer and she also writes magician for herself on her Instagram bio. She has studied fashion designing from Singapore. 23-year-old Rabia had recently shared pictures of her father campaigning for the Congress with the strap around her neck.

Sana Ganguly

Sana Ganguly, the daughter of former India captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, was born on 3 November 2001. She is an Odissi dancer like her mother Donna. She is less active on social media but has been seen acting in some commercials with Sourav Ganguly. Sana is currently studying at Oxford University.

Daughters of some more current cricketers may also be included in this list but in the coming time. That’s why she is so young. MS Dhoni’s daughter Jeeva also has an Instagram account which has millions of followers and has got a blue tick. Apart from this, Rohit’s daughter Adara, Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika are still very young.

