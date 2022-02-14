Sara Tendulkar Reacts After Arjun Tendulkar Bought By Mumbai Indians in IPL Auction 2022 Holds Record With Father Sachin Tendulkar

Arjun Tendulkar in Mumbai Indians, Sara Tendulkar Reacts: Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar has been bought by Mumbai Indians for IPL 2022 for Rs 30 lakh. After this, Sara Tendulkar has also given her reaction by sharing her Instagram story.

These records in the name of Sachin and Arjun

Arjun Tendulkar in Mumbai Indians, Sara Tendulkar Reacts: Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar has been bought by Mumbai Indians for IPL 2022 for Rs 30 lakh. After this, Sara Tendulkar has also given her reaction by sharing her Instagram story.

Mumbai Indians have once again reposed faith in Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar. Nita Ambani’s team has roped in Junior Tendulkar in the IPA 2022 Mega Auction at a price of Rs 30 lakh. Earlier in the last season, Mumbai had included Arjun with them at a base price of 20 lakhs.

Sara Tendulkar shared an Instagram story expressing her happiness after Arjun Tendulkar was bought in the IPL mega auction. He put a photo in his story and put heart emoji in it tagging Arjun and Mumbai Indians. It is worth noting that last year, Sachin Tendulkar’s son had to be ruled out mid-season due to injury.

Arjun Tendulkar is still waiting for his IPL debut. Hopefully this time he can be seen playing for the first time. Talking about the auction, last time no team had expressed interest in him except Mumbai. But this time the new team Gujarat Titans also made a second bid of 25 lakhs on him. However, the franchise did not think it right to spend more than 30 lakhs and Arjun moved to Mumbai.

These records in the name of Sachin and Arjun

The pairing of Sachin Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar has become the first father-son pair in IPL history to be auctioned and play for a single team. The Master Blaster took part in this league with Mumbai Indians in 6 seasons from 2008 to 2013. At the same time, Arjun Tendulkar has been associated with the franchise for the second time in a row and his debut is awaited. At present, Sachin is the mentor of Mumbai.

Instagram story posted by Sara Tendulkar

The Mega Auction of IPL 2022 has concluded and a total of 204 players have been selected by all the 10 franchises together. Apart from this, four franchises including Mumbai Indians have completed their squads of full 25 players. Mumbai Indians bought the most expensive player of the season in the form of Ishan Kishan. Ishaan was added by the franchise for 15.25 crores.

This is the full squad of Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (16 Cr), Jasprit Bumrah (12 Cr), Suryakumar Yadav (8 Cr), Kieron Pollard (6 Cr), Ishan Kishan (15.25 Cr), Devald Brevis (3 Cr), Anmolpreet Singh (0.20 Cr), Rahul Buddhi (0.20 Cr), Aryan Juyal (0.20 Cr), Basil Thampi (0.30 Cr), Murugan Ashwin (1.60 Cr), Jaydev Unadkat (1.30 Cr), Mayank Markande (0.65 Cr), Tymal Mills (1.50 Cr), Riley Meredith (1 Cr), N Tilak Verma (1.70 Cr), Sanjay Yadav (0.50 Cr), Jofra Archer (8 Cr), Daniel Sams (2.6 Cr), Tim David (8.25 Cr), Mohammad Arshad Khan (0.20 Cr), Ramandeep Singh (0.20 Cr), Hrithik Shokeen (0.20 Cr), Arjun Tendulkar (0.30 Cr), Fabian Allen (0.75 Cr).