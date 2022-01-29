Sara Tendulkar Relationship Rumours With Shubman Gill Actor Himansh Kohli Opened On his Link Up With Sachin Tendulkar Daughter

Bollywood Actor Opened Up On His Relationship With Sara Tendulkar: Apart from Shubman Gill, Sara Tendulkar’s name has also been associated with a Bollywood actor. The actor once broke the silence on the rumours, and also replied about the relationship with Sachin’s daughter.

Sara’s name was also associated with the son of India’s big businessman

Where Sachin Tendulkar, who is called the God of Cricket, continues to make headlines even after retirement. At the same time, there is no answer to the popularity of his daughter Sara Tendulkar. Not only is there a social media sensation, apart from this, discussions about her beauty also live in the corridors of Bollywood. She is also often in discussion about her personal life.

Sara Tendulkar’s name is often associated with Indian cricketer Shubman Gill. At the same time, not only Gill, there have been other such names from which the rumors of Sara Tendulkar’s relationship have come to the fore from time to time. Yaariyan fame Bollywood actor Himansh Kohli once gave a clear answer to the news of link up with Sachin’s daughter and put an end to the rumours.

Himansh Kohli broke his silence on relationship with Sara

Bollywood actor Himansh Kohli broke his silence on the rumors of a relationship between him and Sara Tendulkar. He had told in an interview that he and Sara are just good friends. While his girlfriend is his co-star from ‘Humse Hai Life’ Abigail Jain. The relationship between Himansh and singer Neha Kakkar also made headlines. However, later after the breakup, Neha married Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh.

Shubman Gill also gave this answer regarding the relationship

Shubman Gill had veiled the news of their relationship some time back during a question-and-answer session on Instagram. During the session, a fan asked Shubman Gill, ‘Are you still single?’ Responding, the cricketer had said, ‘Oh yes! I am single I don’t have any such plan in future also.

Let us tell you that many things often come to the fore regarding the relationship between Sara and Shubman. Until recently, both were seen reacting to each other’s posts many times. Both the stars also follow each other on Instagram. Even Sara follows the Indian cricketer’s sister Shahneel Gill.

However, till date both of them have never confirmed these news. But rumors surface about both of them every day. Recently, the Indian opener shared a photo on Instagram with a sad caption and message. Since then the news of their breakup also started coming to the fore. While Gill was also spotted at a dinner with Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjani.

The name of the daughter of Sachin Tendulkar has also been associated with the son of a famous businessman of India. Although there was no proof of any truth in this, but there were definitely such discussions in many media reports. So these news stopped coming after some time and remained only as rumours.

Sara Tendulkar was vacationing in Goa till a few days back. He also shared some of his chilling mood pictures. During this, a photo was revealed in which she was seen with artist Siddharth Kerkar. Then rumors also arose that Sara is in a relationship with Siddharth. But these news are still rumours. However, many pictures of both are viral on social media.

Sara Tendulkar is often in the news for her social media posts. Her pictures are definitely not less than any model or actress. Recently she entered the modeling world with an ad video. Since then there was speculation that Sara might soon make her Bollywood debut as well.