Sara Tendulkar Roller Hockey Match Fight Video Shared on Instagram Sachin Tendulkar Daughter Enjoyed With Friends

Sara Tendulkar Watched Roller Hockey, Shared Video of Fight Between The Match: Sara Tendulkar is in London these days and in the meantime she has also enjoyed roller hockey. Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter has also shared a video of the beating during the match.

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar is often active on Instagram. These days she shares stories almost every day. In this episode, she shared some videos early on Sunday morning in which she was seen enjoying roller hockey. But in the middle of the match she had gone to see, the players started fighting among themselves.

Sara Tendulkar posted some story on her Instagram profile this morning around 4-5 am Indian time. In one story, he showed the audience hooting during roller hockey. In the second video, he also shared with everyone the fight between the players in the middle match itself. The fight was intense and both the referees had to intervene.

After this, in another video, Sara was seen enjoying the roller hockey match with her friend. Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter is in London these days and before that she had gone to Goa after spending her long holidays. His photos and his videos are often discussed on social media. Recently, Sara Tendulkar also entered the modeling world.

Sara is constantly sharing something or the other on her Instagram story these days. A few days ago, he told in the video how to make coffee. On Saturday, he shared a video related to ordering food. She had reached London only last month. Prior to that, Sara Tendulkar had returned to India in early December.

Sara Tendulkar’s previous Instagram story

Apart from this, Sara Tendulkar also posted after her brother Arjun Tendulkar was bought in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. Arjun was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 30 lakh for the 15th season of IPL.

Sara Tendulkar has studied medicine from London. His Instagram bio also has Mumbai and London written in the place of residence. He was born on 12 October 1997. She often makes headlines for her beauty. He has more than 1.7 million followers on Instagram. Any picture of him becomes viral as soon as he is shared.