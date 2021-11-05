sara-tendulkar-shubman-gill-breakup-rumours-filled-social-media-after-sachin-tendulkar-daughter-shared-glamorous-photos-in-black-dress – Sara Tendulkar posts glamorous pictures in black dress, people asked

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar has shared some glamorous pictures in a black dress on Instagram. After these pictures of her, people have started flying rumors of her and Shubman Gill’s breakup.

The rumors of Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill’s breakup are doing rounds on social media these days. Actually, the Indian cricketer had recently made a post in which it was written that, do not fall in love with angels. Since then, people are constantly commenting on the post of Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter and asking many questions.

Sara Tendulkar shared some glamorous pictures in a black dress the day after Diwali. In these pictures, she is seen in a black designer dress. Mehndi is also applied in his hands.

Let us tell you that recently she shared some pictures and videos on her story in which she was seen getting mehndi applied. Shubman Gill’s post, which surfaced a few hours ago, fueled the rumours.

In the latest post of Sara Tendulkar, many people have commented on her pictures. His pictures are becoming fiercely viral as soon as he is posted. On these pictures, most people are praising her look, while many people are also questioning her and Shubman Gill’s breakup.

Sara Tendulkar got henna applied while listening to the song ‘Arziyaan De Raha Dil Aao’, Shubman Gill said- Don’t fall in love

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar is often in discussion about her looks or social media posts. At the same time, his name is often associated with Indian cricketer Shubman Gill. This is also because Sara Tendulkar follows only a select few people on Instagram which includes Gill and his two sisters.

Sara has more than 1.5 million followers on Instagram and she follows only 440 people. These include Shubman Gill and his two sisters Sehnil Gill and Simrat Gill.

Some time back Sara Tendulkar shared her gym look on Instagram itself. From actor to nutritionist, musician, coach, social media influencer gave comments and their reactions on this look. In these pictures, she was seen in a workout outfit.