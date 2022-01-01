Sara Tendulkar Shubman Gill Rishabh Pant Isha Negi KL Rahul Athiya Shetty List of Young Indian Cricketers Having Famous Love Story Girlfriends

Many younger cricketers of the Indian cricket staff are in dialogue about their love story and their girlfriends. Other than Shubman Gill-Sara Tendulkar, KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty, another names are additionally included on this record.

Many younger gamers have entered Indian cricket in the previous few years. Whereas this participant makes headlines for his sport, his love story and his girlfriends are additionally typically within the information. There’s additionally a reputation on this record of Shubman Gill whose identify has typically been related to Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar.

Other than Shubman Gill, the names of many extra Indian cricketers are additionally included on this record. All these names are of younger gamers, which incorporates many gamers together with Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul. Rumors about Sara Tendulkar and Shubman have been doing the rounds for the previous few years. On the similar time, the connection of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty grew to become recognized lately.

Rishabh Pant-Isha Negi

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rishabh Pant dealt with this position nicely in Indian cricket by carrying gloves and choosing up the bat within the center order. Within the latest Cape City Check when nobody performed, he scored a century. He has proved himself in Australia and England as nicely.

On the similar time, if stories are to be believed, Rishabh Pant is in a relationship with girlfriend Isha Negi for a very long time. Many photos of the Indian cricketer together with his girlfriend have additionally surfaced on social media. Nonetheless, each of them have by no means formally accepted their relationship.

Ishaan Kishan-Aditi Hundiya

Ishan Kishan, who has made a spot in Staff India after leaving his mark within the IPL, is all the time within the dialogue for his sport. However he’s additionally in dialogue about his relationship together with his girlfriend Aditi Hundiya. Aditi has been Miss India. She is a well known face on this planet of trend and glamour. Each have been in a relationship for about 2-3 years and each will also be seen collectively on social media posts.

Shubman Gill-Sara Tendulkar

Rumors in regards to the relationship between Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill maintain popping up ceaselessly. Nonetheless, each the celebrities have by no means confirmed the information of their relationship. However hypothesis is all the time made as a result of within the early days each used to react on one another’s posts. The few individuals who Sara follows embody Shubman and his girlfriend Shahneel.

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty

The information of the connection between KL Rahul, who was lately appointed India’s vice-captain in restricted overs cricket, and Athiya Shetty, daughter of Bollywood legend Suniel Shetty, additionally made lots of headlines for a number of days. Just lately, Rahul was seen with the complete Shetty household on the premiere of Athiya’s brother Ahan Shetty’s movie Tadap. Earlier, the Indian cricketer had expressed his love by posting a put up on the birthday of the actress.

Deepak Chahar-Jaya Bharadwaj

Throughout the second part of IPL 2021, Indian bowler and Chennai Tremendous Kings star Deepak Chahar proposed to his girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj on the Dubai Stadium. Deepak Chahar expressed his love for Jaya in a filmy fashion. He proposed Jaya Bharadwaj in entrance of the viewers, sitting on his knee within the center of the stand. Jaya accepted his proposal and shortly they may even get married.