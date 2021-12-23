Sara Tendulkar Spotted Again In Goa Restaurant Shared Beautiful Picture Alleged Boyfriend Shubman Gill Also Shared Post

Sara Tendulkar is spending her time in Goa these days. For the second time in three days, he has been spotted in a restaurant in Goa. On the other hand Shubman Gill has also shared a post.

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar is constantly on social media. His personal life is also often discussed. These days Sara is seen spending time in Goa. Two days back too, she was seen with pink roses in a restaurant in Goa. After this, once again she appeared in the restaurant on Wednesday.

Any picture or video of Sara Tendulkar starts going viral on social media as soon as she shares it. She shared a picture on her Instagram on Wednesday night in which she is seen in a restaurant in Goa. She is also looking very happy in this picture and according to her caption, she is expressing her happiness about the salad.

Many people are constantly commenting on this post of Sara. Some people are even accusing him of cheating on Indian cricketer Shubman Gill. At the same time, some people are also curious to know his and Gill’s status. Most of the users have also commented on her beauty while praising her picture.

On the other hand, cricketer Shubman Gill, who is said to be the rumored boyfriend of Sara Tendulkar, also shared a picture on Wednesday. Gill has actually promoted a brand of e-commerce website through this picture. Apart from this, he has written in his caption about the watch of this brand that, ‘Watch suitable for every occasion.’

Now Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar post a post and users should not question the relationship between them, it cannot happen. We told what happened on Sara’s post, but even on Gill’s post, people questioned her status with Sara. Also, some people did not even understand the hairstyle of this photo.

It is worth noting that a few days ago, Sara Tendulkar was seen dancing fiercely in the concert of Punjabi singer AP Dhillon in Mumbai. On the other hand, Shubman Gill was spotted going on a dinner date in a restaurant with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjani Dhawan.