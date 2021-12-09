Sara Tendulkar was spotted at Mumbai airport with partner, Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter reached Hyderabad for Tiger Shroff’s event

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar is often in discussion about her fitness. His pictures get a lot of headlines on social media. Meanwhile, he was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday. Sara was leaving for Hyderabad with her partner. She will take part in an event of Tiger Shroff there.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Sara Tendulkar was spotted at the Mumbai International Airport with Janai, granddaughter of legend singer Asha Bhosle. Where both told that they are going to Hyderabad. Actually an event is being organized in Hyderabad by Bollywood Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna Shroff from December 10. The name of this event is Matrix Fight Night.

This is the 7th edition of the MFN event. Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff are also co-owners of this event. This time this event is being organized in India after a long time. Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter will be a part of this homecoming event. Recently, an ad video of Sara Tendulkar was revealed in which she was seen with Banit Sandhu and Tanya Shroff.

Sara Tendulkar has many friends in Bollywood

Sara Tendulkar is a good friend of Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Janai. Both are also each other’s gym partners. Sara’s Bollywood connection is also not hidden from anyone. Apart from his ad videos, many of his photos often get comments from different Bollywood celebrities.

Insta Story of Sara Tendulkar and Krishna Shroff (Source- Instagram @SaraTendulkar @kisushroff)

At the same time, famous singer Baby Doll fame Kanika Kapoor is also a good friend of Sara Tendulkar. A few days ago, Sara had also put a date night photo with Kanika on her Instagram story. Apart from this, his gym look recently seen on Instagram was also highly appreciated by many Bollywood celebrities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Before being spotted at the Mumbai airport, Sara Tendulkar shared the song along with a picture on her Instagram story. In this song, his feelings of returning home were understood. It is worth noting that Sara was in London for a long time and today she has left for Hyderabad from Mumbai.

Apart from his Mumbai bungalow, his father Sachin Tendulkar also has a property in London. Sachin has often been seen giving cricket training to Arjul Tendulkar in London. Apart from this, he has also been spotted in the UK with his family.

