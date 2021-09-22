Sarah Dash, ‘Glue’ of Vocal Trio Label, 76. but is dead
Sarah Dash, founding member of groundbreaking, million-selling vocal trio Labelle, passed away on Monday. She was 76 years old.
Her death was announced on social media by Patti LaBelle and Nona Hendrix, other members of the label. He did not say where she died or what was the cause.
Ms. Dash brought her church-affiliated soprano and high harmonies to Labelle, which began as a 1960s girl group that reinvented itself as a socially conscious, Afro-futuristic rock and funk powerhouse. Before setting out, Shiny was in costumes of sci-fi outfits and singing about the revolution. As well as earthly romance. 1 hit, “Lady Marmalade,” and performed the first concert by a pop group—and a black group—at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City in 1974.
In Ms. LaBelle’s 1996 autobiography, “Don’t Block the Blessings”, she wrote, “It was perfect harmony, the way we sounded together, the way we fit together, the way we moved together. “
Ms Hendrix described Ms Dash as “a little ball of energy” while speaking on the phone on Monday. He added that Ms Dash was instrumental in Labelle’s vocal interaction.
“Sarah was very careful about the vocal parts,” Ms Hendrix said. “Patti and I just wanted to do what we wanted to do, and Sarah had really great ears and was really great with harmony. That was her strength. She was the glue.”
Sarah Dash was born on August 18, 1945, in Trenton, NJ, the seventh of 13 children to Abraham and Mary Elizabeth Dash. Her father was a pastor, her mother was a nurse. She grew up singing in the Trenton Church of Christ Choir and turned to secular music as a teenager. She met Ms Hendrix when the two girls’ church singers shared a bill, and invited her to join the local doo-wop quintet, Del-Caprice.
In 1961, Ms. Dash and Ms. Hendrix, Patricia Holte and Cynthia Birdsong, members of the Philadelphia group, Ordettes, joined to form a quartet, which they named the Blue Bells. Because there was already another group called the Bluebells, Ms. Holte adopted the name Patti LaBelle and the group became Patti LaBelle and the Bluebells (sometimes spelled Bluebells or Bluebells).
His first hit wasn’t actually by him; “I Sold My Heart to the Junkman” was recorded by the Starlets, a Chicago girl group. But due to contractual complications, the single was credited to the Bluebells, who performed it on tour and on television.
The Bluebells had their own minor hits with gospel-charged versions of standard songs including “You’ll Never Walk Alone” and “Danny Boy”, and the group worked on the R&B circuit in the 1960s, Newtown, on cameos. of recording. Parkway and Atlantic Labels. For years, he played three shows a night in clubs and theatres, up to 300 nights a year; In New York City, he became known as Apollo’s sweetheart.
Ms. Birdsong left the group in 1967 to join the Supremes, but the trio persisted. In 1966, the group played the BBC pop program “Ready, Steady, Go!” and the members were in touch with Vicky Wickham, a producer of the show. Ms. Wickham became his manager along with Who’s management team, Chris Stamp and Kit Lambert.
The Bluebells morphed into a label in 1970. Leaving the formal gowns and wigs of a girl group for jeans, tie-dye and afros, the group moved from the R&B circuit to rock clubs like Bitter End in Manhattan.
In 1971, Labelle released her self-titled debut album and collaborated with Laura Nyro on her album “Gonna Take a Miracle”; The group also opened for the Who on an arena tour. The trio’s 1972 album, “Moon Shadow”, debuted with Who’s “Won’t Get Fooled Again”; Its 1973 album, “Pressure Cookin'”, featured a fusion of Thunderclap Newman’s “Something in the Air” and Gil Scott-Heron’s “The Revolution Won’t Be Television”.
Along with his socio-political messages, LeBelle adopted a new look designed by Larry Legspie: “Dislikes the campy space costume of Chanel-quilted metallic leather, cowl and boots with stratospherically high stacked heels,” as That Guy Trebe wrote in The New York Times. The label was at the forefront of glam-rock and Afro-futurism.
While Ms. Labelle’s acrobatic voice often dominated Labelle’s arrangements, Ms. Dash was prominent in songs such as “(Can I Speak to You Before You Go to) Hollywood”.
Labelle reached its commercial peak with the 1974 album “Nightbirds”, produced by Alan Toussaint with a New Orleans backup band. Although most of its lyrics were written by Ms. Hendrix, its hits were performed by Bob Crewe and Kenny Nolan: “Lady Marmalade,” the tale of a memorable New Orleans prostitute, including “Voulez-vous couchez avec moi si soir?”
Labelle went on to make two more albums, “Phoenix” and “Chameleon”, before breaking up in 1977, with its members drawn in different musical directions: disco for Ms. Dash and Ms. LaBelle, rock for Ms. Hendrix. They went on to a solo career, and Ms. Dash started them with a hit in 1978: “Sinner Man,” from her solo album titled “Sarah Dash,” the first of four she created in the 1970s and ’80s. . “Oo-La-La, Too Soon,” from their 1980 album “Oo-La-La, Sarah Dash,” was turned into a commercial jingle for Saison Jeans.
She also recorded extensively as a session vocalist – with Nile Rodgers, the Marshall Tucker Band, the O’Jays, Keith Richards and the Rolling Stones. She saw her career in the 1990s with a one-woman show and an autobiography, “A Dash of Diva”.
Information on survivors was not immediately available.
Ms. Dash has been in contact with label members and has appeared on Ms. LaBelle and Ms. Hendrix’s solo albums. The trio had a club hit in 1995 with “Turn It Out”, which was heard on the soundtrack to the film “To Wong Fu, Thanks for Everything!” Julie Newmar.” In 2008, the label reunited for a full album, “Back to Now”, which was followed by a tour.
Ms Dash gave her final performance on Saturday night, two days before her death, when she attended Ms. Labelle During a performance in Atlantic City.
Ms LaBelle posted on social media: “Sara Dash was an extremely talented, beautiful and loving soul who has blessed my life and the lives of many others more than I can say.” “And I could always count on him to have a pat on my back!”
