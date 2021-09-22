Sarah Dash, ‘Glue’ of Vocal Trio Label, 76. but is dead

Sarah Dash, founding member of groundbreaking, million-selling vocal trio Labelle, passed away on Monday. She was 76 years old.

Her death was announced on social media by Patti LaBelle and Nona Hendrix, other members of the label. He did not say where she died or what was the cause.

Ms. Dash brought her church-affiliated soprano and high harmonies to Labelle, which began as a 1960s girl group that reinvented itself as a socially conscious, Afro-futuristic rock and funk powerhouse. Before setting out, Shiny was in costumes of sci-fi outfits and singing about the revolution. As well as earthly romance. 1 hit, “Lady Marmalade,” and performed the first concert by a pop group—and a black group—at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City in 1974.

In Ms. LaBelle’s 1996 autobiography, “Don’t Block the Blessings”, she wrote, “It was perfect harmony, the way we sounded together, the way we fit together, the way we moved together. “