Sarah Everard’s killer, Wayne Coogens, sentenced to life in prison
LONDON – The police officer who kidnapped, raped and murdered Sarah Everard was sentenced on Thursday to life in prison by Britain’s top criminal court after a two-day trial, which took over the handling of violence against women at London’s police department. Disappointed at the way.
The sentencing was announced a day after prosecutors described how the officer, Wayne Couzens, abused his authority and tricked Ms Everard into thinking she was under arrest under the guise of coronavirus restrictions imposed during a national lockdown in March. is subjected to. Prosecutors said he used his official credentials, equipment and training to commit the crime, the revelations that shocked rights activists and lawmakers.
Judge Adrian Bruce Fulford, while explaining why Mr. Coogens would not be eligible for parole, said he “irreversibly damaged the lives of Sarah Everard’s family and friends” and “eroded the belief that the public Deserves to be in the police force. England and Wales.”
Judge Fulford said that “abuse of the role of a police officer” upheld the harshest possible sentence.
There were also renewed calls on Thursday for the resignation of Cressida Dick, the chief of London’s Metropolitan Police, who has been criticized for the department’s response since Ms Everard’s charred body was found in the woods near Kent last March.
Opposition Labor MP and chair of Parliament’s Human Rights Committee, Harriet Herman, said she believed it was impossible for Ms Dick to make the necessary changes in force.
“Women need to be reassured that the police are there to make them safe and not put them at risk,” She wrote in a letter directed to Ms. Dick. “Women should be able to trust the police, not be afraid of them.”
In a separate letter sent to the government, he called for the suspension of “all serving officers against whom allegations of violence against a woman have been made” as well as several other measures to overhaul the police.
Ms Dick, who was in court during the sentencing hearing, acknowledged that public confidence in police had been “shaken” and apologized on behalf of the department.
“As commissioner, I will do everything in my power to make sure we learn a lesson,” she said on Thursday, speaking outside a London courtroom. She acknowledged that Ms Everard’s murder and attacks on other women “raised important questions about women’s safety.”
Ms Dick said she was horrified that Mr Couzens had used his “position of trust to deceive and coerce Sarah”.
Many activists have been critical of what he sees as a failure by the police to investigate allegations of past sexual misconduct by Mr. The Independent Office for Police Conduct launched an investigation this summer into allegations that police in Kent failed to look into reports of indecent exposure by Mr. Coogens in 2015.
The office is also investigating whether London police failed to investigate two additional reports of indecent incidents involving Mr Coogens in February, days before Ms Everard’s murder. Sal Naseem, a regional director of the group, said he could not provide an update on the investigation.
“But after today’s sentence, we would like to bring those cases to a conclusion as soon as possible,” he said.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement that the government would “make every effort to stop these heinous crimes and keep our communities safe.”
“Our police is there for our safety—and I know the officers will share in our shock and devastation over this complete betrayal of this duty,” he said. “People should be able to walk our streets without fear of harm and with the full confidence that the police are there to keep them safe.”
Following Ms Everard’s death, the government commissioned a report from an independent monitoring group to review the police’s response to violence against women and girls in England and Wales. The report, released this month, calls for a radical overhaul of the entire system.
Zoe Billingham, an inspector with Her Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services, the watchdog group, told BBC Women’s Hour on Thursday that Mr Couzens’ actions had “struck a hammer at the heart of police legitimacy.”
“We cannot dismiss Wayne Cousens as an aberration, a one-off, a rarity,” he told the BBC. “We must now move every single police force in England and Wales to tell their communities what it is doing to ensure women’s safety.”
Mr Cousins has been sentenced less than two weeks after the murder of another young woman, Sabina Nessa, in south-east London, a case that sparked calls for better protection for women.
At Wednesday’s sentencing hearing in Mr. Couzens’ case, a prosecutor Tom Little revealed new and tragic details about the March murder of Ms. Everard. Attendees, including Ms Everard’s family, heard how Mr Cousins went “in search of a single young woman to kidnap and rape”.
The prosecutor said Mr Couzens confronted Everard when she drove home from a friend’s house, and made a “false arrest” for getting her into his car.
Mr. Couzens, a diplomatic security officer with the Metropolitan Police, presented Ms. Everard with a police identification card and handcuffed her, raped and eventually murdered her and set her body on fire before being driven out of town. , Mr. Said little.
His remains were found seven days later in a wooded area in Kent, about 80 miles from London. Justice Fulford considered Ms Everard’s possible mental state during the visit and said what she had to endure was “as depressing and painful as possible.”
When Mr. Couzens’ defense attorney spoke on his client’s behalf on Thursday, he said his client did not dispute any of the facts cited by the prosecution, but cited his guilty plea, among other factors, Argued against the possibility of a life sentence.
Judges in Britain are usually bound to award life sentences to those convicted of murder, but those sentenced to life in prison rarely get the full term behind bars.
There is, however, an exception for the most serious murder cases, when a judge passes a “whole life order”, as was the case with Mr. In this situation, the offender must remain in prison for life without the possibility of early release.
