Sarah Everard’s killer, Wayne Coogens, sentenced to life in prison

LONDON – The police officer who kidnapped, raped and murdered Sarah Everard was sentenced on Thursday to life in prison by Britain’s top criminal court after a two-day trial, which took over the handling of violence against women at London’s police department. Disappointed at the way.

The sentencing was announced a day after prosecutors described how the officer, Wayne Couzens, abused his authority and tricked Ms Everard into thinking she was under arrest under the guise of coronavirus restrictions imposed during a national lockdown in March. is subjected to. Prosecutors said he used his official credentials, equipment and training to commit the crime, the revelations that shocked rights activists and lawmakers.

Judge Adrian Bruce Fulford, while explaining why Mr. Coogens would not be eligible for parole, said he “irreversibly damaged the lives of Sarah Everard’s family and friends” and “eroded the belief that the public Deserves to be in the police force. England and Wales.”

Judge Fulford said that “abuse of the role of a police officer” upheld the harshest possible sentence.