Sarah Niles Needed ‘Ted Lasso,’ Too

British actress Sarah Niles was, like many of us, a late conversion to “Ted Lasso”. She missed the first season when it rolled out to Apple TV + last year, not having had her first glimpse until her agent sent her information regarding a possible role in Season 2.

“So I watched the show,” Niles explained in a phone interview in mid-July, “and I thought,“ This is really good! This is really what I need right now.

She was hardly alone in the experience. The story of an optimistic American college football coach (Jason Sudeikis) who is brought to Britain to coach a fictional English Premier League football (i.e. football) team, “Ted Lasso “received lukewarm reviews from the start. But to many, the series felt like an emotional balm in a year of controversial elections, protests and, of course, a pandemic – an exceptionally well-being show in one of the worst years in memory. Earlier this month, the show received 20 Emmy nominations, the most ever for a freshman comedy.

Niles’ character Dr Sharon Fieldstone – she was introduced in the Season 2 premiere last week – is a sports psychologist that Lasso’s team, AFC Richmond, brings in to help one of its stars, Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernández). Dani is so nervous that he is effectively losing the ability to play, but Coach Lasso has clear reservations about Dr Fieldstone from the start.