Sarah Taylor Beach Volleyball Twitter lewd comment on female cricketer Footballer british woman Wicketkeeper coached men true false also comment on Pak opener

Sarah Taylor also takes part in awareness campaigns from time to time. In this sequence, he did a photoshoot a few years ago without clothes. In the photo shoot, she was seen batting and wicketkeeping without clothes.

Former England wicket-keeper batsman Sarah Taylor is the first female cricketer in the world to coach a men’s team. She remains very active on social media. She also keeps on giving her opinion on issues like awareness campaigns especially women empowerment from time to time.

In this sequence, he did a photo shoot without clothes a few years ago (Nude Photo Shoot). In the photo shoot, she was seen batting and wicketkeeping without clothes. Sarah Taylor recently also commented on the Pakistan cricket team’s star opener and wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan.

Sara’s statement came after Rizwan joined England’s county team Sussex. Sarah Taylor has also played for Sussex’s team. Now in the latest developments, he has fiercely taken a class from a fan page of beach volleyball. Actually, a post was made on Twitter by @beachvolleyba13 as well as a comment.

In the comment, derogatory remarks were made on women cricketers and footballers. The tweet said, ‘Women should stick to tennis or beach volleyball or badminton. In cricket and football, women only do nonsense. They are doing rubbish in cricket and football.

After this Sarah Taylor retweeted this tweet and wrote, ‘Ironically these comments force us to play more cricket and football. Please keep telling them (women) like this. After this, he also posted an emoji with tears of joy on his face.

After this tweet of Sara, a post was deleted from the respective Twitter account. However, the comment was not deleted. Sarah Taylor had earlier commented on Mohammad Rizwan while retweeting Sussex Cricket’s tweet on 16 December.

A tweet from Sussex Cricket said, “Sussex Cricket is excited to announce the contract of Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan.” After this, a shining star and a handshake emoji were posted on his behalf.

On this Sarah Taylor wrote, ‘Can’t wait to learn from Mohammad Rizwan!’ He then posted a clapping emoji. Then wrote, ‘This is a great signing for the Sussexes.’