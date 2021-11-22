Sarakri Naukri 2021: CCL Recruitment 2021: There will be 10th pass and more than 500 vacancies for ITI people, so much stipend – Central Coalfields Limited Recruitment 2021 for various trades, 10th pass can apply

Central Coalfields Limited Recruitment 2021: There is good news for candidates preparing for government jobs (government jobs 2021). Central Coalfields Ltd. invites applications for apprenticeships in various trades including Electrician, Fitter, Copa, Machinist, Mechanical, Turner, Plumber, Photographer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format through CCL official website www.centralcoalfields.in. The last date for submission of online application is 05 December 2021 or earlier.



Central Coalfields Limited, Ranchi (Jharkhand) will be recruiting for one year trade apprentice training under Apprentice Act and NAPS. 10th pass candidates have a better chance of getting government jobs (10th pass government jobs). The notification of CCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 is given below.

Vacancy details and who can apply?

As per the notification issued by CCL, a total of 539 vacancies in various trades will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates who have passed Class 10th with ITI certificate in the relevant subject can apply. To apply for the post of Accountant or Accountant Executive, a post graduate in Banking / Financial Services / BCom / Finance must have a PMKVY certificate. Post wise vacancy details and educational qualification information can be checked in the notification given below.

CCL Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Applicants must be at least 18 and at most 30 years of age on November 20. However SC / ST category candidates will get 5 years exemption and OBC (NCL) candidates will get 3 years exemption on reserved seats.

You will get so much stipend

Candidates recruited for the post of Apprentice will get a stipend of Rs.7000 per month.

How to apply?

Click on the Registration tab on the official website of the official website apprenticeship.org. Register Apprentice and after online registration candidates will be sent registration number on their registered email. Now go to the Apprentice Opportunities tab for your respective trades and fill out the application and upload the scanned copy of the relevant documents.

