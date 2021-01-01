Saranya Sasi dies: Malayalam actress Saranya Sasi dies of cancer at the age of 35

Malayalam actress Saranya Sasi has been battling cancer for a long time. Saranya Sasi breathed her last on Monday. According to reports, Saranya Sasi was admitted to the hospital a few weeks ago due to Kovid-1 but later recovered and was discharged. According to a daily report, ‘Saranya had pneumonia due to low blood sodium level. He was rushed to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. He breathed his last in the hospital on Monday afternoon.

Had been battling cancer since 2012

In 2012, Saranya was diagnosed with cancer, the report said. He has had 11 surgeries since then. The actress was also struggling with money. So he asked his friends for help.

Saranya was a famous TV actor. She played important roles in many TV shows like ‘Manthrakodi’, ‘Sita’ and ‘Harichandanam’. In the films, he played supporting roles in ‘Chhota Mumbai’, ‘Bombay’, ‘Chako Randaman’ and ‘Thalappavu’.

