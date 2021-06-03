Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2021 for Manager Posts, Apply @saraswatbank.com





Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2021: Saraswat Bank has launched a notification for recruitment to the submit of Normal Manager and Deputy Normal Manager. Eligible candidates can apply for the submit on Saraswat Bank official web site saraswatbank.com on or earlier than 07 June 2021.

Saraswat Bank Vital Date

Final Date for Submitting Software – 07 June 2020

Saraswat Bank Emptiness Particulars

Normal Manager/Deputy Normal Manager for Authorized Division

Eligibility Standards for Saraswat Bank Manager Posts

Academic Qualification:

B.Com, LL.B. / LL.M. CAIIB most well-liked

Expertise:

Minimal 3 years as Head of Division – Authorized of a reputed Bank for the submit of Normal Manager OR Minimal 2 years as Second-in-Line – Authorized Division of a reputed Bank for the submit of Deputy Normal Manager

Age Restrict:

50 years

The way to Apply for the Saraswat Bank Manager Jobs 2021 ?

The eligible candidates can apply for the submit by official web site www.saraswatbank.com on or earlier than 07 June 2021.

candidates fulfilling the eligibility standards could ship their purposes with full particulars (within the codecs obtainable on our web site http://www.saraswatbank.com) in a sealed envelope superscribing “Software for the submit of Normal Manager/Deputy Normal Manager for Authorized Division” inside seven days to Mrs. Pearl R. Varghese, Chief Normal Manager – Head HRD & SLC, Saraswat Co-operative Bank Ltd., (Scheduled Bank), Ekanath Thakur Bhavan, Plot No. 953, Appasaheb Marathe Marg, Prabhadevi, Mumbai 400 025.

