Saratoga Battlefield to begin $6M improvement project

Saratoga Battlefield to begin M improvement project
Saratoga Battlefield to begin M improvement project

Saratoga Battlefield to begin $6M improvement project

STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga National Historical Park will be beginning a $6.6 million rehabilitation project on March 1. During this construction period, some road closures will be in effect.

The project includes road improvements, as well as increased accessibility and visibility to the parking areas, trailheads, walkways, seating, exhibits, and viewing areas along Battlefield Tour Road.

In March, the Tour Road will be closed during the week to all traffic, including vehicles, pedestrians, and bicycles. It will be available on weekends for pedestrian and bicycle use. From April 9 through May 27, the Tour Road will be open on weekends only for vehicles, bicycles, and pedestrians.

The South Entrance Parking area will be used as a construction staging area and closed for the entirety of the project. The National Park Service said these closures are for the safety of park visitors and will allow the work to be completed faster.

The battlefield grounds can be accessed by foot via the Wilkinson Trail at the Visitor Center. Equestrians can use the lower visitor center parking area for their trailers and access the Horse Trail via the Entrance Road.

Visitors should use caution when crossing the Tour Road and when passing through or near places actively under construction. Visitors should also adhere to the construction closures and follow instructions from park staff and contractors.

The Tour Road is expected to be open seven days a week between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day. For more information on the improvement project, you can visit the National Park Service website.

