Saratoga County to hold 2nd booster vaccine clinics
BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga County is holding a second-dose booster of Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Friday, May 6. The clinics will be held at Saratoga County Public Health at 6012 County Farm Road in Ballston Spa
Officials said the second-dose boosters of Moderna will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and Pfizer will be available from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The vaccines are free and no proof of insurance is required. An appointment will be required.
Second-dose booster eligibility
- Those 12 and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised can get a second booster dose using Moderna (18+) or Pfizer (12+) at least 4 months after the first booster dose.
- All adults 50 years and older regardless of health status can get a second booster using Moderna or Pfizer at least 4 months after the first booster dose.
- People between ages 18 and 49 regardless of health status who received Johnson & Johnson’s COVID vaccine as both their primary series dose and booster dose can get a second booster dose using Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least 4 months after the first booster.
To make an appointment, you can visit the Saratoga County website. You can also call (518) 584-7460 for assistance.
