Sardar Ka Grandson Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites





Arjun Kapoor starrer Sardar Ka Grandson, which launched on Netflix not too long ago, has develop into the most recent goal of piracy websites comparable to Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz amongst others. Other than Arjun, the movie stars Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham, and Rakul Preet Singh. The movie revolves round a person making an attempt to reunite his ailing grandmother together with her ancestral dwelling in Lahore, after she is denied a visa to go to Pakistan herself. Additionally Learn – Arjun Kapoor Says He’s ‘Commercially Profitable’ Actor And ‘Is aware of His Value’

Nevertheless, this isn’t the primary time, the piracy web site leaked a movie or a present. Earlier, movies and reveals comparable to Mumbai Saga, Jathi Ratnalu, Sreekaram, The Priest, Roohi, Bombay Begums, Lahore Confidential, Pudhu Kaalai, Sufiyum Sujatayum, AK vs AK, Laxmii, Ashram 2, Ludo, Chhalaang, Darkish, Rasbhari, Bulbbul, Paatal Lok, Aarya, Penguin, Gulabo Sitabo, Chintu Ka Birthday, Choked, Ratkanchal, Ghoomketu, Betaal, Unlawful, Household Man, The Raikar Case, Hundred, Extraction, Hasmukh, Cash Heist, The Lion King, Frozen 2 amongst others turned the goal of the piracy websites. Additionally Learn – Chhatriwaali: Rakul Preet Singh Turns into a ‘Condom Tester’ in Her Subsequent Movie, Deets Inside

A number of strict actions towards the location have been taken prior to now however it has been discovered that the crew behind the location seems with a brand new area each time the prevailing Tamilrockers website is blocked. If they’re banned, they take a brand new area and runs the pirated variations of the flicks. Within the case of the massive theatre releases, Tamilrockers is understood to leak the movies just some hours after the movies have hit the screens. Additionally Learn – Satyameva Jayate 2 Launch Date Replace: John Abraham Starrer Pushed To Later Date

(Disclaimer: India.com doesn’t promote or help piracy of any sort. Piracy is a legal offense beneath the Copyright Act of 1957. We additional request you to chorus from collaborating in or encouraging piracy of any kind.)