Sardar Udham Review Vicky Kaushal Shoojit Sircar Film Will Take Audience In The Era Of History

Sardar Udham Review: The film is based on the life of Sardar Udham Singh, who went to London to avenge the Jallianbala Bagh massacre, where Michael O’Dwyer (then Lieutenant Governor of Punjab, although the order to fire was ordered by Reginald Dyer) went to London. And brings to the fore the struggle about which even today the people of India know little. Although the name Udham Singh is known to every Indian familiar with the freedom struggle of India. But few people know about the circumstances he had to go through in life.

The movie introduces him a bit but not completely, because how much can you show in about two and a half hours? Yet this is a big effort, not only to remember the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and also to salute the spirit of revolutionary Udham Singh.

Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Udham Singh in it and to a large extent he managed to do justice to his character. Udham Singh’s life spanned many continents and countries, so it was a challenge for an actor to play him. The cinematography of the film was also challenging as how to portray the Jallianwala Bagh massacre to create the right emotion in the audience was not easy.

While it can be debated whether what has been shown could have been better, it has to be said that cinematographer Avik Mukhopadhyay has displayed a fine imagination. It should also be noted that this story of Udham Singh mainly focuses on Jallianwala Bagh, so that scene is a central aspect of it. That is, he is also such a character that remains present in the mind of Udham Singh and also within the audience. Amol Parashar has also done justice to the role of Sardar Bhagat Singh.

At a time when India is celebrating the seventy-five anniversary of independence, this film takes us back to a time in history in which the spirit of patriotism was ignited. This film has been released on Amazon OTT platform.

the director– Shoojit Sircar

artist– Vicky Kaushal, Stephen Hogan, Sean Scott, Banita Sandhu, Amol Parashar