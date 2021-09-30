sardar udham singh story: sardar udham real life story facts about indian freedom fighters

As soon as the trailer of Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Sardar Udham’ is released, people are once again remembering the revolutionary knights who sacrificed their lives for the country. In this film based on the life of Sardar Udham Singh, Vicky Kaushal is once again playing the role of a brave patriot. Let’s find out, who was Udham Singh, who filled the heads and chests of every countryman with pride.

Udham Singh’s story is related to the Jallianwala Bagh incident

Before saying anything about Udham Singh, once again the most tragic incident in the country, Jallianwala needs to know about the Bagh incident. The case of Udham Singh is related to the Jallianwala Bagh incident. April 13, 1919 is known as the day of this event. The tragic incident took place at Jallianwala Garden near the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab. In fact, on the day of Vaishakhi, a meeting was held on 13th April 1919 at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar. It was a completely peaceful gathering of thousands of Indians. The point of this meeting was to oppose the Rowlatt Act.

What was the Roulette Act

Roulette law is also known as black law. The law was enacted by the then British government to crush the emerging national movement in India. Under the Act, the British government had the right to imprison any Indian without a trial. Satya Pal and Saifuddin Kichlu of the Congress were arrested by the British under this Act.

Bodies have been piled up in Jallianwala Bagh

There was a peaceful talk, which included women, men, and children. At the same time, British Brigadier General Dyer arrived with his entire army and ordered the firing on unarmed innocents. The bodies of their loved ones began to fall in front of them until no one understood anything. People started fleeing from there in panic and panic, some people tried to climb the wall, many people jumped into the wells present there to avoid the bullets and in such a situation people started gathering inside the wells as well. It is said that the bodies of 120 people in the incident were found from the well alone. The incident shocked people across the country, one of them being Sardar Udham Singh.

Childhood became an orphan

Sardar Udham Singh was born on 26 December 1899 in the village of Sunam in Sangrur district of the Punjab, whose real name was Sher Singh. His father Sardar Tehal Singh was a railway guard in the village of Jammu Upalli. Then Udham Singh was just 7 years old when all his parents were snatched from his head, after which he was placed with his brother in the Central Khalsa Orphanage in Amritsar. At the same time, people started calling Sher Singh Udham Singh. He left the orphanage in 1919. Udham Singh began to consider Shaheed Bhagat Singh as his guru.

The oath was taken with clay in hand

After leaving the orphanage, Jallianwala witnessed the Bagh massacre this year. Udham Singh, who was irritated by Dyer’s action, was now bleeding profusely and was furious. It is said that Udham Singh took Jallianwala garden soil in his hands and vowed to teach a lesson to General Dyer and the then Governor of Punjab Michael O’Dwyer until the real culprit of this massacre is brought to light. Sleep, not resting quietly I will sit Now Dyer’s death Sleep became his main goal.

5 years imprisonment

To avenge this genocide of the country, the revolutionary Udhar Singh turned to foreign countries. He arrived in Africa in 1920. In 1921, he tried to travel to the United States via Nairobi, but was unable to do so due to a visa failure and had to return home. Although he did not give up and continued his efforts, he finally reached the United States in 1924. Arriving here, he joined the active mutiny party in America and later forged strong ties with the revolutionaries. He connected the revolutionaries by traveling to many countries like France, Italy, Germany, Russia etc. He returned to India in 1927. On his return to India, he met Bhagat Singh and a few months later he was caught by the police with illegal weapons and banned revolutionary literature. He was sentenced to 5 years, not two years.

Udham Singh has his eye on Michael Francis O’Dwyer

Meanwhile, General Dyer died of a brain hemorrhage in 1927, and now Udham Singh has his eye on Michael Francis O’Dwyer. In 1931, Udham Singh was released from prison. The police kept a close eye on him and tortured him in the name of attending every day. For this reason he reached Amritsar and changed his name to Mohammad Singh Azad. In 1333, he reached Kashmir by beating the police and in 1334, he reached England.

Dyer’s chest was rubbed on stage

In England, Udham Singh rented a house and began preparations to assassinate General Dyer. Udham Singh understood that Michael O’Dwyer had also been invited to a joint convention of the East India Association and the Royal Central Asian Society to be held at Caxton Hall in London on 13 March 1940. Here Udham Singh arrived with his thick book, the pages of which were cut off and the pistol hidden in that book. It is said that Udham Singh started firing as soon as he reached the stage. After piercing Michael O’Dwyer’s chest, the flames that had been burning in Udham Singh’s chest for 21 years had subsided. Everyone was shocked to see Udham Singh’s attack. After this incident, Udham Singh was given the title of Shaheed-e-Azam.

Udham Singh was hanged

Udham Singh was arrested once again and the case was started. Udham Singh was convicted of murder on 4 June 1940 and hanged on 31 July 1940 at Pentonville Prison. In the independence of the country, Udham Singh became an inspiration for the revolutionaries and his name became immortal in history.