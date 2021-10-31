Sardar Vallabhai Patel birth anniversary know about bardoli movement

The birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first Home Minister of India is celebrated on 1 October. His date of birth is celebrated as National Unity Day. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was given the title of Sardar by women when he successfully led the Bardoli Satyagraha in 1928. Let us know the story of Bardoli Satyagraha in which the farmers under the leadership of Sardar Patel got rid of the sixes of the British.

In fact, the then provincial government had increased the tax paid by the farmers by about 30 percent. The decision was taken on the recommendation of an officer named MS Jayakar. Who had said that after the arrival of railway line on the banks of river Tapti, the income of the farmers increased and the farmers there are becoming prosperous. Pucca houses are being built for the farmers and their bullock carts are also increasing.

Whereas the reality was quite the opposite. This decision of the government was accepted by the farmers of other parts of the province but the farmers of Bardoli refused to pay the tax. During this, the farmers there demanded the movement and the government to take it back. But the government categorically refused this. Angered by the non-heard of their demand, the farmers decided to approach Sardar Patel.

Sardar Patel had successfully led the movement of Kheda and Borsad earlier also. In the meeting with the farmers, Sardar Patel asked the farmers to fight fiercely. Thereafter, a day before the due date for the increased installment, he accepted to lead them in the farmers’ conference. After this Sardar Patel wrote a letter to the Governor to withdraw the tax but there was no response from his side.

During this, the farmers boycotted any kind of cooperation of the British. During the ongoing agitation in Bardoli, when the officers used to get down from the train, they could not find any means to reach their destination. People used to refuse to give even bullock carts. According to the law of the government, the property of those who did not pay taxes was confiscated and also arrested. But a provision was also made in it. According to which there was no arrest or attachment of property after dark.

For these reasons, Sardar Patel used to roam from village to village after five o’clock in the evening and make people aware. As the days passed, the farmers intensified the movement under the leadership of Sardar Patel. Eventually the government had to bow down. Only after the success of this movement, the women there conferred the title of ‘Sardar’ to Vallabhbhai Patel.