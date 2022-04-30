Saregama signs deal with Naradan, Minnal Murali-star Tovino Thomas



One good movie is enough to give a good actor the much-needed national prominence. Minnal Murali seems to have done that to Tovino Thomas. The bankable actor, who has a good presence in Kerala, is now literally going places thanks to that Indian super hero film that was a Netflix original. Reflecting his new-found popularity, Saregama has announced a multiple project deal with his home production house, Tovino Thomas Productions

The two are coming together to produce films and web shows not just in Malayalam, but also in Hindi, too. Saregama, through its Yoodlee Films, has tied up with Tovino Thomas’ production house to co-create multi-slate content across languages and formats, the company said in a statement.

A first for Malayalam film industry

(Image credit: Netflix)

This is not the first time that Yoodlee Films is tapping into Malayalam film talent. Earlier, it had collaborated with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nivin Pauly for one-off projects.

But this is the first time that a Malayalam production house and a top media house with a global reach have come together on a multiple slate deal across languages. Yoodlee Films, which was launched in 2015, has been making multilingual content in the OTT space as well as for cinemas.

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Vice President, Films, Saregama India, says, “Tovino Thomas is a pan-Indian success story. Be it his amazing acting prowess in a cultural phenomenon like Minnal Murali, or his sharp instincts as a producer, he is someone who is creating content for posterity and we share that vision as well.”

He added: “Our goal is not just to succeed but to define genres, set standards and break new ground and he is the perfect collaborator we would like to co-create content with, be it for OTT platforms or the big screen. Tovino also represents brave filmmaking in the Malayalam industry and we could not be more thrilled to have him aboard.”

Tovino Thomas, for his part, said: “This collaboration signifies a huge shift in the Indian content space where all industries are willing to collaborate and reach out to not just one regional demographic but the global audience. I cannot wait to begin this new journey with Saregama India and explore our shared love for timeless stories.”

Tovino Thomas, latest hit in Malayalam Naradan, is streaming on Amazon Prime Video from today.