Sarika Kapil Dev Affair Stories Are Popular Before World Champion Captain Married Romi Bhatia After Relationship With Kamal Haasan Ex Wife

Kapil Dev married Romi Bhatia in 1980. But before that the churches of his and famous actress Sarika’s love had made a lot of headlines. However, later Sarika and Kamal Haasan got married in 1988.

Captain and former cricketer Kapil Dev, who made the country a world champion for the first time, had fallen on Sarika, one of the beautiful and popular actresses of that time. This story was in discussion and both of them met at a party. According to the reports, both were quite serious for each other. But suddenly after Kapil’s marriage to Romi Bhatia, the news of this relationship breaking up started coming to the fore.

The churches of Kapil Dev and Sarika’s love had made a lot of headlines at that time. Even if reports are to be believed, Kapil had also taken Sarika to Punjab to meet his family. However, later Kapil changed his mind and broke up with Sarika and took his girlfriend Romi Bhatia’s hand.

How did Kapil-Sarika meet?

According to BollywoodShowdy.com, Kapil Dev and beautiful actress Sarika were first introduced by the wife of famous actor Manoj Kumar. After that both of them started coming closer to each other. There were also reports that Kapil had taken Sarika to Punjab and reunited with his family. However, a few days later, there were reports of their separation and Romi entering Kapil’s life. If reports are to be believed, Kapil-Sarika had parted ways with the arrival of Romi.

Kapil Dev got married in the year 1980 after being in a relationship with Romi Bhatia for a long time. The couple gave birth to a daughter named Amiya Dev in the year 1996. Romi was introduced to Kapil Dev by his favorite friend Sunil Bhatia.

At the same time, Sarika also gave heart to Kamal Haasan, one of the most famous actors of that era. Although Kamal Haasan was already married. But he lost his heart in front of Sarika’s beauty. Sarik became pregnant before marriage and later Kamal Haasan had to leave his wife Vani and marry Sarika in 1988. The daughter of both, Shruti Haasan is also a famous actress. After this, both of them got divorced in 2004.

Kapil Dev is also known as Haryana Hurricane. He was born on 6 January 1959 in Chandigarh. His full name is Kapil Dev Ramlal Nikhanj. His name is included in the list of selected players who have scored more than 5000 Test and 3000 ODI runs. Apart from this, 434 Test wickets and 253 ODI wickets were also registered in their names. Under his captaincy, Team India became the world champion for the first time in 1983 by defeating West Indies.