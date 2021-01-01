Sarkari Naukr 2021: Apply Online for 52 Project Associate and Project Assistant Posts at wii.gov.in

WII Recruitment 2021: Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun has invited applications for the Project Associate and Project Assistant posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacant posts of Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun through the prescribed application format on or before 05 September 2021.

According to the notification released by Wildlife Institute of India (WII), the number of vacancies of Project Associate is 40. A total of 12 posts of Project Assistant are vacant. The maximum age of the candidates to apply for these posts is 35 years.

To apply for the post of Project Associate, candidates must have M.Sc. Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology from a recognized University in Biological Sciences / Wildlife / Forestry / Environment / Botany / Zoology etc. To apply for the post of Project Assistant, the candidate must have B.Sc. 03 years Diploma in Engineering & Technology from Biological Science / Wildlife / Forestry / Environment / Botany etc. For complete details of educational qualification, candidates see official notification.

Selected candidates for the post of Project Associate will be given a pay scale of Rs.31 thousand per month. At the same time, the selected candidates for the post of Project Assistant will be given a pay scale of Rs 15,000 per month. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun job notification through prescribed application format on or before 05 September 2021. The entire process of registration will be online. Before applying to these posts, candidates must read the official notification and apply only after that.