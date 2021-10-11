sarkari naukri 2021: amd recruitment 2021: government job for various positions here, 10th pass also applicable, find out salary – amd recruitment 2021 apply for various positions online, check details

Highlights AMD Recruitment 2021 notification issued.

Opportunity for graduate candidates to get a job for passing 10th.

Apply online by October 24.

AMD Recruitment 2021: The Directorate of Atomic Minerals Research and Research (AMD) has issued notification for recruitment of Security Guards, Drivers, Higher Division Clerks (UDCs), Technician B and Scientific Assistant B. Online applications have started from 09 October 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can submit online application by visiting the official website amd.gov.in.



Those looking for government jobs (government jobs 2021) can apply for this recruitment (AMD Jobs). Candidates who have passed 10th can apply for AMD Recruitment 2021. The last date to submit online application is on or before October 24, 2021. The direct link to the notification is given below.

Vacancy Details (AMD Vacancy 2021 Details)

A total of 124 vacancies will be filled in this recruitment drive. These include 36 posts of Scientific Assistant-B (Physics), 41 posts of Technician B, 16 posts of Upper Division Clerk (UDC), 13 posts of Driver (General Category) and 18 posts of Security Guards.

Who can apply?

Scientific Assistant B – Diploma in Civil, Electrical, IT, Computer Science, Electronics or other related field from any recognized University or Institute. In addition, you must have a B.Sc in the relevant field.

Technician – SSC with minimum 60% marks and ITI or NCVT certificate in related trade.

Upper Division Clerk (UDC) – Degree degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks.

Driver (General Category) – 10th pass valid driving license and three years driving experience.

Security guard – 10th pass.

AMD Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Scientific Assistant B – 30 years

Technician – 25 years

Upper Division Clerk (UDC) – 27 years

Driver (General Category) – 27 years

Security guard – 27 years

Find out how much you will get (pay scale)

Scientific Assistant B – Rs. 35,400

Technician – Rs.21,700

Upper Division Clerk (UDC) – Rs

Driver (Normal Grade) – Rs. 19,000

Security Guard – Rs. 18,000

AMD Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website