Sarkari Naukri 2021: Application to begin soon for 4619 contractual teacher posts. Check here for eligibility criteria and other details

Sarkari Naukri 2021: Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Odisha has released the notification for the recruitment of teacher posts. As per the notification, these posts will be recruited on contract basis. Official Website for Recruitment of Eligible Candidates dseodisha.in But you can apply from 23 August 2021. The last date to apply is 14 September 2021. At the same time, the online examination for the recruitment is likely to be conducted in the first week of October.

A total of 4619 posts will be recruited through this process. In which, 2055 posts of Hindi teacher, 1304 posts of Sanskrit teacher and 1260 posts of physical education teacher are included. For recruitment to the post of Sanskrit Teacher and Hindi Teacher, candidate should have passed Bachelors with 50% marks from a recognized university. Whereas, for the post of Physical Education Teacher, the candidate should have passed 10+2 from a recognized board. Along with this, CPEd, BP Ed or MPEd should be passed. Talking about the age limit, the candidate’s age should be between 21 years to 31 years for recruitment to these posts. However, reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

Candidates will be selected for recruitment to the post of Teacher on the basis of Computer Based Test. To pass this test, candidates need to obtain minimum 25% marks in Paper 1 and minimum 35% marks in Paper 2. A rank list will be prepared of the candidates who will successfully clear this exam. Let us inform that the selected candidates for the post of Hindi Teacher and Sanskrit Teacher will be given a salary of Rs 16,880 and the selected candidates for the post of Physical Education Teacher will be given a salary of up to Rs 10,000 per month. Interested candidates can apply online through official website. Apart from this, the application made through any other mode will not be accepted.