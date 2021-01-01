Sarkari Naukri 2021: Apply for medical officer posts to appear for walk in interview. Check here for eligibility criteria and other details

Sarkari Naukri 2021: Health and Family Welfare Department, Punjab has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the various posts of Medical Officer. Interested candidates official website http://www.health.punjab.gov.in You can download the application form through Let us tell you that the interview for the recruitment will be held on September 11.

A total of 535 posts of Medical Officer will be recruited through this process. In which, 107 posts of Anesthesia, 93 posts of Medicine, 25 posts of Radiology, 106 posts of Pediatrics, 5 posts of Chest and TB, 94 posts of Gynecologist, 19 posts of Forensic Medicine, 66 posts of General Surgery and 20 posts of ENT Are included. The selected candidates on these posts will be given a salary of Rs 53,100 per month.

For recruitment to the post of Medical Officer, candidate should have MBBS degree and post graduation degree in relevant subject. Also must be registered with Punjab Medical Council or any other Medical Council. Talking about the age limit, then the age of the candidate should be between 18 years to 37 years. However, age relaxation will be given to reserved category candidates as per government rules. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

Interested candidates for recruitment to these posts will have to appear for interview along with application form and other necessary documents at Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Punjab, Parivar Kalyan Bhawan, Sector 34 A, Chandigarh. Application for appearing in the interview http://www.health.punjab.gov.in Download on or before August 6th through. For more details you can check the official website.