Sarkari Naukri 2021: Apply online for 155 Junior Engineer Posts from 25 August. Check here for more details

Sarkari Naukri 2021: Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) Has released the notification for the recruitment of Junior Engineer or Vidyut Sahayak Posts. Interested candidates can visit the official website for recruitment to these posts. gsecl.in But you can apply online from 25 August. The last date to apply is 14 September 2021.

A total of 155 posts will be recruited through this process. In which 45 posts of Junior Engineer (Electrical), 55 posts of Junior Engineer (Mechanical), 19 posts of Junior Engineer (Instrumentation and Control), 10 posts of Junior Engineer (Electronics and Communication), 1 post of Junior Engineer (Metallurgy) and There are 25 posts of Junior Engineer (Civil). The selected candidates on these posts will be given a salary of up to Rs 37,000 per month in the first year. However, from the second year onwards, he will get a monthly salary of Rs 39,000.

GSECL Junior Engineer Recruitment 2021 Candidates should have BE or B.Tech degree in relevant subject from a recognized university. Talking about the age limit, the age of the candidates belonging to the unreserved category should not be more than 35 years. Whereas, the age of reserved and EWS category candidates should not be more than 40 years. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

Candidates will be selected for the post of Junior Assistant on the basis of Selection Test. There will be a total of 5 sections in this online exam. In the first and second sections, questions will be asked from General Knowledge and English. Whereas, the third section will have questions from the engineering field. At the same time, in the fourth and fifth sections, there will be questions from computer and Gujarati language. This paper will be of 100 marks and there will be negative marking of 1/4 marks for every wrong answer. Check official website for more details.