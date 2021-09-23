Sarkari Naukri 2021: Apply online for Additional Private Secretary at recruitment.nta.nic.in before 5 October. Check here for eligibility criteria and other details

Sarkari Naukri 2021: Allahabad High Court Additional Private Secretary (APS) A short notice has been issued for recruitment to the posts. Interested and eligible candidates AHC APS Recruitment 2021 Official website on or before 5 October for http://www.allahbadhighcourt.in Or recruitment.nta.nic.in You can apply online. The application process has been started from 20th September.

A total of 68 posts will be recruited through this process. In which, 60 posts of Additional Private Secretary (English) and 8 posts of Additional Private Secretary (Hindi) are included. Selected candidates on these posts will be given salary ranging from Rs 47600 to Rs 151100 per month under pay level 8.

For recruitment to the post of Additional Private Secretary (English), the candidate should have knowledge of English stenography along with shorthand speed of 100 wpm in English and typing speed of 40 wpm. Whereas, for recruitment to the post of Additional Private Secretary (Hindi), the candidate should have knowledge of Hindi stenography along with shorthand speed of 80 words per minute in Hindi and typing speed of 30 words per minute. Apart from this, the candidate should have a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university or institute.

Talking about the age limit, the candidate’s age for recruitment to the post of Additional Private Secretary should be between 21 years to 35 years as on July 1, 2021. However, age relaxation will be given to the reserved category candidates as per the government rules. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

Allahabad High Court APS Recruitment 2021 Interested and eligible candidates for official website http://www.allahbadhighcourt.in Or you can apply online at recruitment.nta.nic.in till October 5. To apply, General / OBC category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 1200. Whereas, the SC / ST category candidates of the state will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000. For more details candidates can check the official website.

