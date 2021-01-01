Sarkari Naukri 2021: Apply online for junior engineer and other posts at nhpcindia.com before 30 September. Check here for details

Sarkari Naukri 2021: NHPC Limited has released a notification on its official website for the recruitment of various posts including Senior Medical Officer, Assistant Rajbhasha Officer and Junior Engineer. Eligible candidates can apply for these posts on the official website till 30 September. nhpcindia.com You can apply online. The application process has been started from 1st September.

Through this process 13 posts of Senior Medical Officer, 7 posts of Assistant Official Language Officer, 68 posts of Junior Engineer (Civil), 34 posts of Junior Engineer (Electrical), 31 posts of Junior Engineer (Mechanical) and Senior Accountant. Recruitment will be done on 20 posts. Let us inform that the selected candidates for the post of Senior Medical Officer will be given a salary of Rs 60,000 to Rs 1,80,000 per month. Whereas, the selected candidates for the post of Assistant Official Language Officer will get a salary ranging from Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000 per month. At the same time, the selected candidates for the post of Junior Engineer and Senior Accountant will get salary ranging from Rs 29,600 to Rs 1,19,500 per month.

For recruitment to the post of Senior Medical Officer, candidate should have MBBS degree in addition to 2 years of experience. Whereas, for Assistant Raj Bhasha Officer, Masters Degree in Hindi/English with minimum 60% marks and 3 years experience. At the same time, for the post of Junior Engineer, Engineering Diploma and Senior Accountant should have CA or CMA. Talking about the age limit, the age of the candidate should not be more than 33 years for recruitment to the post of Senior Medical Officer and 35 years for Assistant Rajbhasha Officer. Whereas, the maximum age limit for Junior Engineer and Senior Accountant post is 30 years. Candidates will be selected for recruitment to these posts on the basis of Online Test. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

Interested candidates can apply for NHPC Limited Recruitment 2021 on the official website nhpcindia.com till 30 September. For this, candidates belonging to General, OBC and EWS categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 250. Before applying, candidates must check their eligibility.

