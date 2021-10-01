Sarkari Naukri 2021: Apply online for Medical Officer Posts at www.cghealth.nic.in. Check here for eligibility criteria and other details

Sarkari Naukri 2021: Chhattisgarh Health Department has sought applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Medical Officer. interested candidates Chhattisgarh Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 official website for http://www.cghealth.nic.in You can apply through online on or before 12 October. Let us inform that the application process for recruitment to these posts has been started from 23 September. ‌

A total of 443 posts of Medical Officer will be recruited through this process. In which, there are 237 posts for general category, 69 posts for scheduled caste, 114 posts for scheduled tribe and 23 posts for OBC category. As per the official notification, the candidates will be selected for the Medical Officer posts on the basis of Interview and Document Verification.

For recruitment to the post of Medical Officer, candidate should have MBBS degree from a recognized institute. Apart from this, the candidate should be registered with the Medical Council of India. Talking about the age limit, the candidate’s age should be between 21 years to 35 years as on 1st January 2021. However, age relaxation will be given to reserved category candidates as per government rules. For complete details of educational qualification and age limit, candidates can check official notification.

Interested and eligible candidates CG Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 For http://www.cghealth.nic.in OR can apply online through web.cgstate.gov.in/RMO up to 5 PM of 12 October 2021. For this, candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500. Whereas, reserved category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 400. All the candidates must check their eligibility before applying.

