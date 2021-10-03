Sarkari Naukri 2021: Apply online for Research Assistant Posts at apsc.nic.in from 4 October. Check here for details

Sarkari Naukri 2021: For the recruitment to these posts, the candidate should have a bachelor’s degree in Arts, Science or Commerce from a recognized university.



Sarkari Naukri 2021: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Transformation and Development Department under Government of Assam has released a notification for the recruitment of Research Assistant posts. Interested candidates can visit the official website for recruitment to these posts. apsc.nic.in You can apply through online from October 4. The last date to apply is 3 November 2021. However, candidates can submit the application fee till 5th November 2021.

Through this process, 45 posts of Research Assistant will be recruited. According to the official notification, the selected candidates on these posts will be given a salary of Rs 22,000 to Rs 97000 per month. Apart from the salary, you will also get a grade pay of Rs 9400. The candidates for recruitment to the post of Research Assistant will be selected on the basis of Interview.

For recruitment to these posts, the candidate should have a bachelor’s degree in Arts, Science or Commerce from a recognized university. Apart from this, the age of the candidate should be between 21 years to 38 years. However, age relaxation will be given to reserved category candidates as per government rules. For complete information about educational qualification and age limit, candidates can check detailed notification.

All interested and eligible candidates APSC Recruitment 2021 You can apply online on the official website from 4 October to 3 November 2021. To apply, General / EWS category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 250. Whereas, SC / ST / OBC category candidates will have to deposit Rs 150. All the candidates must check their eligibility before applying. For more details candidates can check the official website.

