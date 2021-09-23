sarkari naukri 2021: Lok Sabha Secretariat Recruitment 2021: Government jobs for various posts including consultant, Salary up to Rs. 65000 per month – Lok Sabha Secretariat Recruitment 2021 for various posts, check salary details

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has invited applications for various posts of Advisor and others. If you are a graduate then this government job (Sarkari Naukri 2021) is waiting for you. Interested and eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format within 21 days from the date of issue of the advertisement (11 October 2021).Before applying, read the important information given here carefully, here we are answering questions like vacancy details, who can apply, how to apply, fees and how much salary you will get.

You can apply from here

Online applications have started, to apply, one has to visit the official website of Lok Sabha Secretariat, loksabhadocs.nic.in. Graduate candidates can apply for this recruitment as mentioned above (Lok Sabha Secretariat Recruitment 2021) but the post wise eligibility is different. The government recruitment notification link is given below.

Vacancy Details (Lok Sabha Secretariat Vacancy 2021 Details)

Social Media Marketing (Senior Consultant): 1 post

Social Media Marketing (Junior Consultant): 1 post

Senior Content Writer / Media Analyst (Hindi): 1 post

Junior Content Writer (Hindi): 1 post

Junior Content Writer (English): 1 post

Social Media Marketing (Junior Associate): 5 posts

Manager (Events): 1 post

Can you apply? Check educational qualifications here

Social Media Marketing (Senior or Junior Consultant): Degree in Engineering, Business Management, Marketing, Journalism, Public Relations or any other related field.

Senior Content Writer / Media Analyst (Hindi): Degree in Journalism or Political Science or Law or Hindi.

Junior Content Writer (Hindi or English): Degree Degree.

Social Media Marketing (Junior Associate): Degree in any discipline.

Manager (Events) – Degree in Hotel Management / Event Management / 3 year Diploma or Post Graduate Diploma or Degree in Management.

Lok Sabha Advisor Recruitment 2021: Monthly salary (Pay scale)

Social Media Marketing (Senior Consultant): Rs

Manager (Events): Rs

Senior Content Writer / Media Analyst (Hindi): Rs

Social Media Marketing (Junior Consultant): Rs

Junior Content Writer (Hindi): Rs

Junior Content Writer (English): Rs

Social Media Marketing (Junior Associate): Rs

Lok Sabha Secretariat Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website