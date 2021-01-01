Sarkari Naukri 2021: NID MP Recruitment 2021 Apply Online for Account Officer and other post at nidmp.ac.in

Sarkari Naukri 2021: National Institute of Design (NID), Madhya Pradesh has invited applications for the Deputy Registrar, Administrative Officer, Account Officer and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to these posts by National Institute of Design (NID), Madhya Pradesh Recruitment on or before 30 September 2021.

According to the notification issued by National Institute of Design (NID), 01 post of Deputy Registrar, 01 post of Administrative Officer, 01 post of Senior Account Officer, 01 post of Head Security Service, 01 post of Senior Assistant Librarian, Senior Superintendent (Accounts). 01 post of Assistant Administrative Officer, 02 posts of Superintendent, 02 posts of Senior Assistant (Admin/Studio), 05 posts of Assistant (Accounts/Admin/Library) and 01 post of Lady Warden are vacant. For complete details about the number of vacancies, candidates can see the official notification.

To apply for the post of deputy registrar, candidate should have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized institute or university and working knowledge in computer with minimum 10 years of relevant field in any government/educational/research institute Must have experience and other prescribed qualifications. To apply for the post of Administrative Officer, candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized institute or university and have computer knowledge. To apply for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer, the candidate must have a graduation degree or equivalent from a recognized university and other prescribed qualifications. For application to the posts of Lady Warden, Bachelor’s degree or equivalent and computer knowledge from a recognized university. For complete details of educational qualification, candidates see official notification.

According to the notification released by the National Institute of Design (NID), the selected candidates on these posts will be given pay scale according to 7th CPC. Selected candidates for the post of Deputy Registrar will be given pay scale from Rs.67700 to Rs.208700. For full details of pay scale candidates refer official notification.

Candidates willing to apply for these posts can apply online through the official website of National Institute of Design (NID) nidmp.ac.in. Applications must be made online on or before 30 September 2021 by 5:30 PM.