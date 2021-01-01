sarkari naukri 2021: nios recruitment 2021 for various posts, salary more than 2 lakhs

Highlights Great opportunity to get a government job.

NIOS Direct Recruitment 2021 notification issued.

According to the 7th Pay Commission, you will get a good salary.

Government Job 2021, NIOS Recruitment 2021: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has issued notification for direct recruitment of various posts including Director, Joint Director, Junior Assistant, Stenographer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at nios.ac.in/vacancy through the official website of NIOS.



A total of 115 vacancies will be filled in various posts through this recruitment drive (NIOS Jobs). Eligible candidates can apply online till 11.59 pm till October 10, 2021. Important information and direct link of NIOS Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.

Vacancy Details (NIOS Vacancy 2021 Details)

Director – 1 post, Joint Director – 1 post, Deputy Director – 1 post, Assistant Director – 2 posts, Accounts Officer – 1 post, Academic Officer – 17 posts, Research and Evaluation Officer – 1 post, Department Officer – 7 posts, Assistant Engineer – 1 post, Hindi Officer – 1 post, Assistant Audit Officer – 1 post, EDP Supervisor – 37 posts, Junior Engineer – 1 post, Assistant – 4 posts, Stenographer – 3 posts, and Junior Assistant – 36 posts.

Salary will be paid as per 7th Pay Commission

Director-7th CPC Level-13 (Rs. 123100-215900)

Co-Director-7th CPC Level-13 (Rs. 123100-215900)

Deputy Director-7th CPC Level-12 (Rs. 78800-209200)

Assistant Director-7th CPC Level-11 (Rs. 67700-208700)

Accounting Officer-7th CPC Level-11 (Rs. 67700-208700)

Education Officer-7th CPC Level-11 (Rs. 67700-208700)

Research and Evaluation Officer-7th CPC Level-10 (Rs.6100-177500)

Level-10 of Divisional Officer-7th CPC (56100-177500)

Assistant Engineer-7th CPC Level-7 (Rs. 44900-142400)

Hindi Officer-7th CPC Level-7 (Rs. 44900-142400)

Assistant Auditing Officer-7th CPC Level-7 (Rs. 44900-142400)

EDP ​​Supervisor-7th CPC Level-7 (Rs. 44900-142400)

Junior Engineer-7th CPC Level-6 (Rs. 35400-11240)

Assistant-7th CPC Level-6 (Rs. 35400-11240)

Stenographer-7th CPC Level-4 (Rs. 25500-81100)

Junior Assistant-7th CPC Level-2 (Rs.19900-63200)

NIOS Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

Grade A Post (General and OBC) – Rs

Group B and C Post (General and OBC) – Rs

Group A and B (SC, ST and EWS) – Rs

Group C (SC, ST and EWS) – Rs

In addition, a processing fee of Rs 50 will be charged.

NIOS Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website