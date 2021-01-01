Sarkari Naukri 2021: Notification released for Assistant Professor Posts. Read here for eligibility criteria, selection process and other details

Sarkari Naukri 2021: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor. interested candidates JKPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 You can apply online from 8th September through the official website. The last date to apply is 7 October 2021.

A total of 173 posts of Assistant Professor will be recruited through this process. In which, 5 posts of Maths, 2 posts of Bio-Chemistry, 15 posts of Environmental Science, 3 posts of Electronics, 1 post of Computer Application / BCA / MCA, 8 posts of Geography, 6 posts of Education, 12 posts of Hindi, Political There are 23 posts of Science, 15 posts of Urdu, 14 posts of Economics, 10 posts of History, 5 posts of Philosophy and 26 posts of Sociology among many others.

Talking about the qualification, to apply for the Assistant Professor posts, the candidate should have a masters degree with 55% marks in the relevant subject from a recognized university. Also, the candidate should have passed NET/SLET/SET conducted by UGC, CSIR/ AIU. Apart from this, the age of the candidate should not be more than 40 years. However, age relaxation will be given to the reserved category candidates as per the government rules. Let us tell you that the candidates will be selected on the basis of educational qualification and interview for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professor. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Interested candidates can apply online through the official website from 8 September to 7 October. For this, the general category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000. Whereas, the reserved category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500. All the candidates must check their eligibility before applying.

