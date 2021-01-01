Sarkari Naukri 2021: Notification released for various posts in Income Tax Department. Apply offline before 30 September

Sarkari Naukri 2021: Principal Chief Income Tax, Bhubaneswar has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), Income Tax Inspector, Stenographer and Tax Assistant under Sports Quota on its official website. incometaxindia.gov.in A notification has been issued on Interested candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts through offline mode on or before 30 September.

Through this process 4 posts of Multi Tasking Staff, 1 post of Stenographer, 7 posts of Tax Assistant and 3 posts of Income Tax Inspector will be recruited. Let us inform that the selected candidates for the post of Multi Tasking Staff will be given a salary of Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900 per month. Whereas, for the post of Income Tax Inspector, candidates will get a salary ranging from Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400 per month. At the same time, for the post of Tax Assistant and Stenographer, candidates will be given a salary ranging from Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100.

Talking about the qualification, the candidate should be 10th pass for recruitment to the post of Multi Tasking Staff and 12th pass for the post of Stenographer. Whereas, for the post of Income Tax Inspector, the candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university. Apart from this, the candidate’s age should be between 18 to 25 years for Multi Tasking Staff. The age of the candidate for Income Tax Inspector should be 18 to 30 years. Whereas, for the post of Tax Assistant and Stenographer, the candidate’s age should be between 18 years to 27 years. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

If this recruitment is being done under sports quota, then players representing the state or country in national or international competition in any sport can apply for these posts. For this, candidates have to send their application to the Deputy Commissioner, Income Tax Department, 1st Floor, Aayakar Bhawan, Revenue Vihar, Bhubaneswar-751007 by 30 September 2021.